Festival Perks
40 roasters show off their best brews at the Austin Coffee Festival
Austinites are really holding on through the height of festival season, and one smaller fest this weekend is offering an extra shot of energy. The Austin Coffee Festival will be held at Palmer Events Center on October 25 and 26. Locals will be able to sample different brews and possibly find a new favorite.
This is the tasting festival's fourth year, and its second at the Events Center. It's great for entertainment, but it's also very useful for a coffee-lover who wants to compare local products without driving all over town; there are at least 40 participating roasters. Most vendors will serve coffee, and some others offer teas, chais, and other coffee-adjacent treats.
This year's roasters include:
- Medici Coffee Roasters
- Kinship Milk Tea
- Malone Specialty Coffee
- Carta Coffee
- Trianon Coffee
- Barrett’s Micro Roast Coffee
- Orgullo Coffee Company
- Texas Grounds Coffee
- SorrentosCoffee & Chai
- Brewcado Coffee
- 512 Coffee
- Fara Coffee
- Merit Coffee
- Red Minas Coffee
- Intelligentsia + Kilogram Tea
- Creature Coffee
- Greater Goods
- Walters Bay
To keep guests from guzzling too much caffeine, there will also be panels about coffee and the business around it, live music, and a latte art competition where the winner will receive $500. Even though we're getting down to the wire, contestants can still enter the qualifier up until October 25, the first day of the event.
Tickets to the Austin Coffee Festival (starting at $31.50) are available via Eventbrite.