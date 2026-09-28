high 5 for top 5
Austin reigns as the No. 5 best foodie city in America in new report
A new report has reaffirmed that Austin's diverse food scene stacks up as one of the best in the country. Austin takes the the No. 5 spot in WalletHub's just-released study comparing the "Best Foodie Cities in America."
To determine the rankings, analysts compared 182 U.S. cities across two key dimensions — "affordability" and "diversity, accessibility, and quality" — using 28 relevant metrics, such as the cost of groceries; the number of restaurants, food trucks, grocery stores, cooking schools, and others; restaurant diversity and ratings; and more.
Miami, Florida (No. 1); Portland, Oregon (No. 2); San Francisco, California (No. 3); and Seattle, Washington (No. 4) round out the top five best foodie cities in America for 2026.
Austin's food scene ranked 11th in the national diversity, accessibility, and quality category, which examined the prevalence of certain dining establishments, the diversity of restaurant cuisine, and restaurant growth. The local food scene ranked 15th in the national category for affordability, which prioritized the accessibility and affordability of high-quality restaurants, the costs for groceries and restaurant meals, sales and food taxes, and the average price for beer and wine.
People who consider themselves foodies don't have to limit themselves to a local restaurant scene, the report's author says. Foodies can discover new flavors and cuisines "wherever they can find them," including exploring in your own kitchen or visiting "less prominent establishments like street food trucks."
Austin has been a hotbed for great new cookbooks in the past year, including ones by the team at Fonda San Miguel, pitmaster Evan LeRoy of LeRoy and Lewis, and Reyna and Maritza Vázquez of Veracruz All Natural, plus more to come, like those by live fire pro Jess Pryles and Edgar Rico and Sara Mardanbigi of Nixta Taqueria.
"For these culinary enthusiasts, the experience of eating is elevated to a hobby or even a lifestyle," the report said. "While being a foodie can be quite expensive, culinary hotspots across the U.S. offer plenty of affordable and delicious options. These wallet-friendly cities cater to diners who prefer to cook at home, explore the local flavors or both."
Industry experts at Food & Wine also agree with WalletHub's assessment of the city's culinary greatness. Austin was ranked the 7th best U.S. city for foodies in the magazine's 2026 Global Tastemaker Awards earlier this year.
Top foodie cities across Texas
Houston could only muster up a surprising No. 13 rank on the list of the best foodie cities, two spots higher than last year's ranking. The diversity, accessibility, and quality of Houston's food scene ranked 18th overall, but its affordability rank (No. 24) left room for improvement.
San Antonio, however, had the 2nd most affordable local foodie scene in the nation, but WalletHub claimed its culinary diversity, accessibility, and quality (No. 30) lacked in comparison. The combined rankings, plus additional factors analyzed by WalletHub, resulted in San Antonio being declared the 18th best foodie city in the U.S.
Dallas' food scene suffered a tumble to the 36th spot overall this year after ranking as the 25th best foodie city in 2025, but Fort Worth made a leap from No. 89 last year to No. 74 spot in 2026. Fort Worth was also ranked the ninth cheapest foodie city in the U.S.
The local food scenes in the suburbs of Dallas-Fort Worth leave much to be desired, according to the report. Out of all 182 U.S. cities, Plano (No. 94) was the only suburb that ranked among the top 100, which left out Arlington (No. 118), Garland (No. 120), Irving (No. 128), and Grand Prairie (No. 160).
The top 10 best foodie cities in America for 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Miami, Florida
- No. 2 – Portland, Oregon
- No. 3 – San Francisco, California
- No. 4 – Seattle, Washington
- No. 5 – Austin, Texas
- No. 6 – Orlando, Florida
- No. 7 – Tampa, Florida
- No. 8 – Las Vegas, Nevada
- No. 9 – Sacramento, California
- No. 10 – Denver, Colorado