a family friendly destination
New Driftwood distillery uses Texas rainwater in its whiskey
A new family-owned distillery is joining the vast landscape of breweries, wineries, and other spirit-makers in the Texas Hill Country. Briggs Distilling Co. will start serving cocktails, mocktails, and more at its spacious facility at 121 Brownson Ln. in Driftwood on Saturday, October 17.
The 9,000-square-foot distillery is owned and operated by the Briggs family. It was founded by R.S. Briggs with longtime family friend Davis Tucker serving as its president. Master distiller Colton Weinstein is in charge of production and distilling operations.
The distillery has developed three expressions for whiskey drinkers to try neat or in a cocktail. Each is made with Texas rainwater and bottled on-site. From a press release, look out for the following flavor profiles:
- Straight Rye Whiskey: spice and bright herbs with lingering sherry notes to finish
- Heritage Reserve Bourbon: caramel, candy, and leather notes with hints of spice and cherry and a medium finish
- Wheated Bourbon: described as "sweet and fruity, with tobacco notes that coat the mouth and a medium-short finish"
Patrons can buy a bottle of Briggs whiskey or bourbon on-site to take home. Photo by Hayden Walker
Beyond the whiskey-making operations and the tasting room, the property will feature a treehouse-inspired children's area, family- and dog-friendly amenities, and an on-site food truck. Live music from local musicians will also be a regular occurrence on Fridays and Saturdays.
Above all, the Hill Country distillery is envisioned as a "community gathering place" that aims to make all visitors feel at home.
"For generations, this part of Texas has brought people together around good food and conversation under wide-open skies," R.S. Briggs said in the release. "We wanted Briggs Distilling to carry that spirit forward while adding one crucial component: good whiskey."
The distillery was designed by Texas-based M. Elliott Studio with contemporary furniture that visitors can rearrange as they see fit for their gatherings.Photo by Hayden Walker
Briggs Distilling will host community events throughout the year, engage in sustainability initiatives such as recycling bottles through local businesses, and pursue additional giveback opportunities to demonstrate a commitment to the Hill Country area.
Bailey Briggs, R.S.'s daughter and vice president of marketing, said the land the distillery stands on has been in their family for generations, and their "family-first philosophy" is the heart of their business.
"Briggs Distilling was born from family and built for families," Bailey said in a release. "For more than twenty years, our family has called the Texas Hill Country home, spending holidays, birthdays, and long summer days on the river together. Those memories shaped our lives and inspired us to create a place where other families could make their own."
Following the grand opening on October 17, Briggs Distilling Co. will be open from 3-9 pm Wednesdays through Thursdays, 11 am to 10 pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 am to 7 pm Sundays. Happy hour will run from 3-6 pm Wednesdays through Fridays. Kid-friendly specials will also be offered on Sundays.