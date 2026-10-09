Tacos Coming Up
Cuantos Tacos marinating first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Austin
After seven years of serving Mexico City-style tacos out of a food truck, one of Austin’s popular taco spots is preparing for its next chapter.
Cuantos Tacos, which opened in September 2019, is planning to expand into its first brick-and-mortar restaurant, with hopes of opening during the first quarter of 2027.
Owner Luis “Beto” Robledo said the expansion has been years in the making.
Robledo said he and his team began searching for a location again late last year and were finally able to secure a space.
“It’s something that’s long overdue,” he said.
When Cuantos Tacos first opened in 2019, Robledo said it was just him and his manager operating the truck.
The business initially served customers late into the night, sometimes staying open until 1 or 2 am.
That schedule helped attract restaurant industry workers looking for a meal after their shifts. Word quickly spread.
“A lot of the industry folks were coming and swinging by and helping us spread the word,” Robledo said. “Next thing we knew, by December of that same year, we were having a problem of running out of food.”
The early success helped Cuantos Tacos build a loyal following, eventually earning recognition from the Michelin Guide.
But Robledo said tacos weren’t originally his first choice when considering opening a business. He had four other restaurant concepts in mind before deciding to focus on Mexico City-style tacos.
A trip to Mexico City in 2018 helped shape that vision.
Robledo visited several taco spots, studying the flavors and techniques he wanted to bring back to Austin.
“I’m gonna try to make sure to stay true to it, not mess with it, but just with my fingerprint,” Robledo said.
What’s next for Cuantos Tacos?
While the food truck has allowed Cuantos Tacos to build a following, Robledo said a permanent restaurant will provide opportunities to expand beyond the current menu.
The new location could feature additional dishes, rotating daily specials and more opportunities for creativity in the kitchen.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.