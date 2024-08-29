News You Can Eat
A farm-to-trailer opening and 100+ local deals freshen up Austin food news
The August slump is nearly over, but we've enjoyed the extra slow lunches and patio drinks. There's still always news in the Austin restaurant scene, and this week that includes a new farm-to-table restaurant without the snooty trappings, a fun Hatch chile and lobster combo, and a go-at-your-own pace foodie fest around the city.
Openings and closings
Local food is one thing, but what's going on at the new Old Coyote Cafe in Cedar Creek is on another level. About 20 miles east of Austin, and without the urban space constraints, it grows its own ingredients for fresh-pressed juices, plus "much" of the rest of the menu. That includes organic coffee and tacos, and a weekend treat of organic beer and birria empanadas. Everything is organic, grass-fed, or grass-finished, with no seed oils. An opening day celebration on August 30, starting at 5 pm, will entertain guests with musicians including Austin's Armadillo Road, and DJs through September 1. The converted airstream trailer is located at 142 Northside Ln.
Snarf's Sandwiches, a small chain out of Boulder, Colorado, opened its fourth Austin location on August 29, at 1901 W. William Cannon Dr., Ste. 149. A large part of its customer base is students, since it opened its first Austin location across UT — and surely the convenience of a takeaway sandwich helped. The new location is open from 10 am to 9 pm daily.
ICYMI: Although we heard about lots of restaurant news this week (like some very fancy dinners designed to compliment outdoor landscapes, and a popular influencer's new cookbook), we only had one opening. Chef Hannah Nichols, who has worked as a sous chef at BBQ Tatsu-Ya and Tiki Tatsu-Ya, is branching out into vegan olive oil cakes, which she's now selling from home. The new project is called Hooniecakes.
Other news and notes
It's Hatch chile season, and among the many local twists is Garbo's Hatch chile lobster roll. These rolls are topped with cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips, a Hatch chile sauce, and cilantro. Get them at any Garbo's restaurant until October.
Hatch chiles and lobsters do not come from similar places, but they work together.Photo courtesy of Garbo's Fresh Maine Lobster
Uptown Sports Club is using its many industry connections to organize a "nostalgic" Sunday dining series called Frankie’s Supper Club. From 5-10 pm every Sunday, the cozy East Austin restaurant and bar is getting a little more formal with extra touches like white table clothes, and offering an alternate menu. Some of the many new menu items are deviled eggs with caviar, strawberry Eaton mess (like a strawberry jam trifle), and a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
Abby Jane Bakeshop leans more into bread than desserts, but a few frozen options are sweetening the deal. The popular bakery is now doling out soft serve and slushies, officially launching Labor Day weekend and then continuing indefinitely. Soft serve flavors featured August 30 to September 1 are vanilla and chocolate with housemade cones, rainbow sprinkles, bread crumbs, brownie chunks, and Texas peach sauce. Slushies will start with a frozen lavender latte, and move on to frozen lemonade, watermelon rosé made with Lewis Wines Rosé, and a rotating coffee drink.
Hey, we're among friends, here — it's always Austin restaurant week for us. But for the next two weeks from August 30 to September 15, the official Austin Restaurant Weeks event will bring exposure to local restaurants around town, while donating to the Central Texas Food Bank. Participating restaurants will offer specially priced prix fixe meals to help Austinites break out of their usual routines, whether that's visiting a new restaurant or trying a new menu item. The more than 100 participating restaurants include Gracia Mediterranean, Old Thousand, La Popular, Cenote, Bambino, Lonesome Dove Austin Bistro, and Lucky Robot.