News You Can Eat
New oyster house and farm harvest cook-off freshen up Austin food news
This week, Austin's food scene is all about places, whether it's transforming an old church or garnering culinary inspiration from Charleston, Veracruz, Baghdad, East Africa, or farms right here in Austin.
Openings and closings
We'll be publishing more details on this one very soon, but for now, just a heads up: The incredibly popular local bookstore and coffee window First Light Books is renovating a church in Clarksville at 1306 W. Lynn St. for its second location, which it expects to open in fall of 2027. First Light isn't just connected to food through the coffee window. It's also very active in promoting cookbooks and other books about food, often inviting the authors to stop by for readings and public Q&As.
A new concept by Bill's Oyster chef and co-owner Daniel Berg deepens the chef's commitment to oysters. Bill's is inspired by New Orleans, but the Charles Oyster House at 78 Rainey St. is all about Charleston, South Carolina. Berg is joined by partners Dylan Salisbury and Vin Flores, and the new oyster house is under Berg & Sons Hospitality. The menu will feature lots of seafood, fresh and grilled oysters, and other regional food, a press release says. The restaurant is expected to open in spring of 2027.
In September, lobster shack Garbo's announced that it was closing its location at 626 N. Lamar Blvd. Now the local taco staple Veracruz All Natural is stepping in with its ninth location. Although this is a departure from Veracruz's usual food truck business model, it will function similarly, since this brick-and-mortar space will operate out of a walk-up window. The new location will also have the brand's first full coffee and in-house pastry program. The projected opening date is in the beginning of December.
Sosa Mediterranean Foods, a local trailer since 2017, has just moved to 12400 Amherst Dr., says founder Haider Harbi, who shares authentic culinary traditions from Baghdad, Iraq. Harbi plans to keep it there for the foreseeable future. The move also comes with new menu items: two falafel plates with hummus, stuffed grape leaves, cucumber salad, and chicken shawarma with salad, with and without rice. Harbi says he updated the menu to be more simple and healthy, and to offer more options for vegans and vegetarians.
This mini falafel plate is good for a snack and sharing. A bigger falafel plate is also new on the menu.Photo courtesy of Sosa Mediterranean Foods
Other news and notes
Lenoir, a South Austin concept that serves cuisine from hot places, has launched a new seasonal menu that's all about East African cuisine. A press release explains that co-chef Joey Attwater was inspired by his childhood friend's Kenyan family, who invited him over for cookouts and even took him in longterm when his parents separated. He presents the new four-course menu as a gesture of gratitude, inviting Austinites to experience beef kitfo (a minced raw beef dish), pili pili shrimp, fried black drum with ugali (a cornmeal dough that, in this case, comes fried), goat and potato pavé, sweet potato tres leches, and more options. The menu will be available through late fall for $75 per person.
A benefit dinner on October 21 at North Austin's Barr Mansion, called Tour de Farm, will raise funds for the local nonprofit Urban Roots, which teaches youth about sustainable agriculture. Chefs Phillip Speer (Comedor) and Chelsea Fadda (Pecan Square Cafe) will compete in a cook-off using ingredients from Urban Roots farms. Guests can also taste cocktail bites from Siti, Austin Oyster Co, Eldorado, and Paperboy. Then La Pera will prepare dinner and vegan ice cream spot Gati will wrap things up with dessert. Tickets (starting at $150 for individuals and $250 for couples) are available online.