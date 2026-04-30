News You Can Eat
Massive market and a breakfast sandwich bodega perk up Austin food news
This weekend is for browsing in Austin, whether it's lists of award-winning beer and wine or a gigantic market with food by local chefs. As usual, we also have information on a few upcoming openings but you'll have to be patient.
Openings and closings
Somewhat outside of our usual area of coverage, a new restaurant in Belton (next to Temple) wants to become a destination for Austinites on the road. Hellyeah opens May 14 at 206 E. Central Ave. A press release shares that owners Michael and Priscilla Linnemann envision something that will match Austin's energy, but that's "far enough away to let loose, slow down, and actually enjoy the night." The casual restaurant will start with dinner and later add brunch. Menu items starting out include a bucket of fried chicken with champagne, tacos, and $9 cocktails.
Hopes that the successor to Shady Grove, the Barton Springs restaurant that closed in 2020, is coming soon have been reignited with a Facebook post. The business account for A Little Shady showed off new photos including a large covered patio and a fireplace with a message that there will be "updates heading your way on the regular." The post also confirms an opening date sometime this summer.
A new tapas bar and restaurant called Mola quietly opened at 1007 E. 7th St. this spring, and it's starting to make a bit more noise on social media. A collaborative post this week shared that a new Northeastern-style "Breakfast Sammy Pop Up" called Early Service Bodega is joining the space soon. So far, the stated timeline is only that it's "coming soon."
Other news and notes
Folks who like their alcoholic drinks with an air of prestige can find new recommendations (and validation) from the World Beer Cup and the Texsom Awards. Check out beer picks here and wine picks here. Both sites can be filtered to show winners in Texas. (For the World Beer Cup, search "TX" in the field under the gold drop-downs.)
Popular roaster Barrett’s Coffee has rolled out free next-day home delivery around Austin for items in its online store. Per a press release, that could mean small orders like a pound bag or a jug of cold brew.
This weekend, May 2 and 3, the Front Market returns with goods by more than 150 local independent craftspeople. Food vendors include Sour Jo's (first day only), Kinship Milk Tea, Junebug Coffee, Pickle Envy, Garbo’s Lobster, Thali Omakase (first day only), and Mori Matcha. The twice-annual market isn't just for shopping; there will also be live music and activities like clay wheel demos and a mending station. The market will be held from 11 am to 5 pm each day at Distribution Hall (1500 E. 4th St.). Future Front and its events support women and LGBTQIA+-owned businesses.