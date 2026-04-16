News You Can Eat
Patio parties and new menus bring fresh air to Austin's food scene
Austin's patio days are in full swing, and with them come new menus, backyard food celebrations, and reasonably priced drinks.
New menus
Last week's food news column was all about openings and closings. This week, let's talk new menus.
- Pete's Dueling Piano Bar: This dueling piano bar used to be called Pete’s Peanut Bar, and it's bringing the legume back with new "peanut-inspired" drinks. "Pete’s House Shot" pairs Maniball Peanut Butter Tequila with a packet of jelly for a two-part shot, the Maní Fashioned pairs the same spirit with classic old fashioned flavors, and the Peanut Colada offers another twist on a classic, among other themed drinks.
- Serenade: This French brasserie has introduced a new executive sous chef, Stephen Kozak. His debut marks "a new chapter" for Serenade, a press release says. Diners can expect new menu items including house-made conchiglie pasta, steak frites, chilled Argentinian shrimp with broth, chicken rôti, potato pavé with duck fat and cheese, and Ora King salmon, psweet tea-brined duck, and more.
- Oria: The new Mediterranean restaurant on Barton Springs Road now offers happy hour Mondays through Thursdays from 4-6 pm. That includes cocktails for $9-11, glasses of wine for $9, and beer for $5, plus $2 oysters and "affordable bites" including a pita burger for $10. Bottles of wine will also be half price.
- Pinthouse: Both a pizzeria and a brewery, Pinthouse has launched new menu items and beers for spring. Highlights according to a press release include crawfish étouffée fries, bánh mì pizza, and charred corn and tomato panzanella. For beer releases, look for the Nose Jelly, a West Coast IPA, and Island Kitty, a Tiki IPA.
- Épicerie: The first weekday is now "Mussel Monday" at this neighborhood French bistro. Guests can order bottomless mussels and frites for $32 a person from 5-9 pm, plus $8 French 75s and half-off wine bottles under $100. A new lagniappe, or happy hour menu is available Mondays through Fridays from 3-5 pm. It includes seasonal bites, $10 burgers and poboys, and specialty cocktails and wines for $10.
Other news and notes
Goldie's Sunken Bar, the cocktail bar at the Austin Proper hotel, has launched a new Sunday night series. "Oldies in Goldie's" invited guests to bring vinyl records — or just to enjoy other people's tunes — every Sunday from 6 pm to midnight. The intent is to get music-lovers together for an organic, "analog" social experience.
For the ultimate block party, Austinites can taste the music at Hotel Vegas. Guests who buy a featured drink can dig in for a free crawfish boil, shop a clothing market by Decades in Retro and Serpent's Kiss, and take a line dance lesson (3-5 pm). Doors open at 1 pm, and Eastside Boilers is serving the first round of crawfish at 2 pm. Country DJ Ed West plays from 1-3 pm and roots rock band Swindlers plays from 5:15-6 pm.
Thai Fresh is celebrating Songkran, the Thai New Year, with a party on Sunday, April 19. Guests can stop by the street-style, customizable noodle soup station and shop at a market curated by Austin Flea from 10 am to 3 pm. The soup station will be run by Chef Jam Sanitchat and her staff in front of the restaurant; inside, there will be more specials including banana, sweet potato, and ube fritters (which are vegan and gluten-free), plus moo ping and chicken satay.