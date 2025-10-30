News You Can Eat
New garden restaurant and no-phones dinner connect in Austin food news
As temperatures drop dramatically in Austin, people are wandering outside and enjoying spending time together. Imagine that. News and events this week take a community bent, whether it's the debut of a long-awaited shared restaurant space, a deal to keep folks off their phones during dinner, help for families potentially affected by school closures, or an ambitious new block party.
Openings and closings
Leona Botanical Cafe & Bar, a highly anticipated, five-acre garden and restaurant compound in South Austin's Sunset Valley (6405 Brodie Ln.) has set an opening date after years of work. Guests can try it out starting November 11. The most important detail is that three counter service restaurants will share the space: Thai restaurant Dee Dee, taquería Veracruz All Natural, and the new Bun Bun Burger, which combines the efforts of both teams. The latter restaurant will open later in 2025. Check back with CultureMap tomorrow for more on Leona's debut.
Salad chain Sweetgreen is adding another Austin-area restaurant to its portfolio. The new restaurant will open November 11 at 701 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Ste. A-050 in Westlake Hills. Opening day offerings and activities will be available from 10 am to 2 pm for the first 150 customers; that includes merch, an appearance by the Little Lucy’s doughnut truck and tricycle, a fall candle drop by Happy Organics, and more seasonal treats. Each meal on opneing day will result in a $1 donation to Brighter Bites, a school and family nutrition nonprofit. Sweetgreen will be open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.
Other news and notes
Happy hour works a little differently at the Dead Rabbit's new breakfast spot and all-day cafe, Grá Mór. A new morning happy hour pairs free drip coffee with the purchase of any pastry from 8-10 am Mondays through Fridays. Then, an afternoon happy hour goes a bit more traditional with 50 percent discounts on juices, grab-and-go food, and pastries, plus $8 Guinness, and two $11 cocktails: Match Point with Ketel One Vodka, lychee, and matcha; and an espresso martini.
Listen...phones don't always get to eat first. Waterloo Ice House is offering a new deal on Tuesday nights where guests can save 20 percent on food and non-alcoholic beverages by locking up their devices for the duration of the meal. It's called “De-Device Night," and it celebrates the local restaurant's 50th anniversary at all four of its locations.
As the Austin Independent School District continues to form its controversial plan that may close and consolidate some schools, Kirby Lane Cafe is stepping up. First, affected parents and community members were invited to book free meeting space with complimentary espresso service. Now, the cafe is expanding its existing "kids eat free program" so that families who mention they've been impacted will get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entree, available all day Mondays through Fridays and after4 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Kerbey Lane is also donating 15 percent of Mueller and South Lamar location sales on November 6 from 4-9 pm to Let's Get it Right AISD, a campaign urging the school district to spend more time tackling the issue with more transparency.
South Austinites (and our allies) are invited to the First Annual Oltorf Block Party, hosted by Loro Asian Smokehouse, on November 5. The party will bring together local businesses and live music in the shared space between Loro, Uncle Nicky's, and Bird Bird Biscuit, which just moved in. It is free to attend, and special food and beverages will be for sale, including collabs between the three anchor restaurants. More information about the new Bird Bird Biscuit and the party can be found here.