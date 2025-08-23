News You Can Eat
A ramen window, plus 6 other openings + closings reset Austin food news
Austin is all about casual food this week, judging by this especially large group of openings and closings. Ramen out of a window, the rise of a queer diner, and two chains add to locals' options for a low-key meal out; meanwhile, some elevated versions of hypercasual cuisines are packing it up.
Openings and closings
College students on The Drag will have a much nicer association with ramen than their colleagues with a Maruchan dependency, now that Lil' Ramen Tatsu-ya has moved in. The new shop at 2416 Guadalupe St. will serve the local chain's famous ramen through a walk-up window. The concept has a fun, eye-catching design and some outdoor seating to make visitors feel welcome. We can't welcome those cooler fall days fast enough. Lil' Ramen Tatsu-ya is now open daily from 10:30 am to 10 pm. Guests can order ahead via Toast.
Upscale barbecue joint Black Gold has closed and deleted its social media accounts. Thankfully, a local Redditor snapped some screenshots before the Instagram post disappeared with the account. After less than a year in business, the team wrote "This may be the end of one chapter, but the story isn't over yet. Here's to new beginnings and ventures on the horizon — and to all of you who made this adventure so special." The concept behind Black Gold was to create a more elevated dining experience around barbecue, adding cocktails to the central conceit. The post does not detail why the business closed or what new beginnings are coming.
Cover 2, the "redefined" sports bar at 13701 Research Blvd., has closed, according to social media posts by the business. "Since opening in 2012, this community has been our home, our family, and the place we’d go to see friends and familiar faces. [...] It’s been an honor to serve you and to be a part of this neighborhood for so long." This closure does not affect sister restaurant Cover 3 in Round Rock or on Anderson Lane, which also elevates the sports bar experience.
Queer diner-inspired food truck Lynny’s, which is parked in East Austin's Govalle neighborhood (705 Gunter St.), is progressing on its quest to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant. A week ago, the team debuted a new sign on the unassuming 12th Street building, and they've raised more than $6,000 of their $10,000 crowdfunding goal. Passers by who get curious about the food can stop by the trailer for a "Big ol Burger Nite" on Saturday, August 22. The event will serve as an opening party for a new art show at neighbor Mass Gallery by Mexico-based artist residency Cobertizo.
Local chain Tacodeli is opening its 10th Austin-area location, but its first in Cedar Park at 1400 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. 100. The casual restaurant, known for its Tex-Mex tacos and Austin origin, will open September 8. This new location is also notable because it's the first with a drive-thru window. It's the brand's 15th location across Texas.
North Austin development EastVillage is adding another business to its lineup with Shake Shack, an international chain that serves burgers and other fast food with sleeker branding and interior design. That means it'll share a neighborhood with Midwest chocolate and ice cream shop Kilwins and very upscale conveyor belt sushi restaurant Tora. No address or opening date was announced, but EastVillage is located between East Howard Lane and East Parmer Lane and is still in development.
Other news and notes
Homey local diner Kerbey Lane Cafe is celebrating 45 years in business with a $45 dinner for two. After 4 pm, diners can get a starter, two entrées, and a dessert for the special price, available only for those dining in. This is a limited-time offer, but no end date has been specified. A banner on the website's home page describes the deal, so perhaps if guests are reading this article months from now, they should check that it's still there before heading out.
New Orleans-inspired bar and restaurant Uptown Sports Club is getting down on Thursday nights with local record store Breakaway Records. Nitelight will be held every week from 9-11:30 pm. Guests can enjoy reverse happy hour deals like $8 martinis, $4 fries, and 25 percent off all po’boys. Entry is always free.
Lovers of spooky things and Japanese culture might want to stop by Hyperreal Film Club on August 23 for Chilling Night, an Austin Japanese Community Nōryō Film Event. (Nōryō refers to a tradition of cooling off during the summer.) There will be a movie screening (Hoichi the Earless), a cultural talk, a Buddhist Sutra writing tribute, a scary photo booth, and a Hyakumonogatari ghost storytelling ritual. On the food side, guests can enjoy an optional sushi bento dinner. Tickets ($24.25) are available via Eventbrite and in short supply.