news you can eat
A new Southern brunch and a Netflix competition slow roast Austin food news
There's so much going on in Austin right now, this food news column could be its own daily publication. Still, there was some obvious must-share news that we were able to narrow it down to. Who could say no to a Southern brunch or a temporary look into a bar that's usually private? Here's the week's top food news.
Openings and closings
Austin's extremely popular — adored, revered, or exalted, even — Roosevelt Room is getting a makeover, and will close temporarily to get it done. In the meantime, orphaned Austinites who find themselves suddenly without a favorite bar can nurse their abandonment issues at The Eleanor, the usually-private event space next door. From June 30 to July 14, this space will open up for full service with a new menu, following the Roosevelt Room's regular hours. Just be sure not to fall in love with the moody, luxe space, because soon it'll turn back into a pumpkin. Keep your eyes peeled for more to come, as soon as we get more info about the renovations in store.
Florida-based chain Southern Steer Butcher has broken out of the pasture and settled in Lakeway, for its first-ever Texas store. This chain emphasizes the butcher shop experience: not just picking a package of meat out at the store, but consulting with the experts about what cut will best suit your needs. Having just opened June 15, this store is focusing just on the artisanal meats and pairings. Eventually, it may add to-go meals and classes as displayed on the website in more established locations. Located at 2300 Lohman’s Spur, this store is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 7 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm.
ICYMI: The team at Sightseer Coffee Roasters had visions of a feminist coffee bar, and now it's executed them at Sugar Mama's Bakeshop. The new bar serves ten roasts by women producers, plus some signature cocktails. Italophiles have something to look forward to this weekend when Uncle Nicky’s opens its South Lamar location. After nearly a year of anticipation, it opens June 22. In other coffee news, CultureMap Austin got to announce the debut of Cabana Club, a new effort by the folks at Progress Coffee and Beer. This poolside bar and eatery is embracing the casual vibes all the way, and guests won't have to share the pool with kids. (Sorry...not sorry.)
Other news and notes
One of Austin's favorite pitmasters — and getting more popular by the day — Kareem El-Ghayesh of KG BBQ is competing in the Netflix seriesBarbecue Showdown. In addition to his unique barbecue style, this pitmaster is known for his charisma, and is taking more and more chances to be onstage or onscreen. Whatever reputation barbecue has for calm, low, and slow cooking is going out the window in this high-stakes competition for....only $50,000? Watch El-Ghayesh and the other seven competitors in the season trailer on YouTube, and tune on Netflix starting July 4.
Speaking of camera-ready pitmasters, Aaron Franklin's Uptown Sports Club will now be offering brunch. (I'm also announcing a personal address change, because I will be living there.) Offerings include Uptown breakfast plate with two eggs, sausage, bacon, and homemake biscuits; a two-piece fried chicken plate; steak and eggs; shrimp and grits; avocado toast using bread from Margarita Kallas-Lee's neighboring bakery, Wolf and Wheat; and peaches and cream pancakes. This all starts June 22. The announcement also accompanied new hours: 10:30 am to "late," with brunch ending at 3 pm.
The Austin Chronicle has released its annual Best of Austin list, with both reader and critic picks. Although the food category has broken off into is own issue (for industry picks mostly by chefs, see CultureMap's Tastemaker Awards), there are a good number of food and beverage callouts, especially in the nightlife section. Some winners include Roosevelt Room, Nickel City, and Haymaker on the readers' side; and Double Trouble, Tweedy's, and Sign Bar on the critics' side.
Los Angeles chefs Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer of Kismet and Kismet Rotisserie will be visiting Austin from June 26-29. First, they'll stop by First Light Books on June 26 to discuss their new cookbook, Kismet, with Austin chef Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel of Birdie's. The talk is free, but a ticket ($35) will get you a reserved seat and a copy of the book. Either way, RSVP here. After that, on June 28 and 29, the three of them are heading over to Birdie's for a collaborative dinner menu that hasn't been disclosed yet. Birdie's will not be accepting reservations; Just stop by for service as usual, with some "vegetable forward" dishes.