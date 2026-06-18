News You Can Eat
New Mediterranean lunch and a solstice party shine in Austin food news
Good things come in...pairs? This week's food news had a few emerging themes like new brunch and lunch services, notable chain openings, local foodie giveaways, and more.
Openings and closings
More news on openings is coming tomorrow in longer stories; for now, here are some updates on chains.
Texas-based Little Woodrow's has a new location at the Domain Northside at 11420 Rock Rose Ave. #130. This location stands out — and above the surrounding area — thanks to a rooftop deck. The chain is known for its rustic neighborhood bar feel, and it offers bar foods like wagyu sliders, crispy Brussels sprouts, and loaded waffle fries.
Tokyo teppanyaki restaurant Pepper Lunch is opening its first locations in Texas, and three of the four are in the Austin area: Leander, Hutto, and Kyle. The Leander restaurant at 516 E. San Gabriel Pkwy., Ste. 130 will open first, at the end of 2026. The chain plans to have several more leases signed across Texas by the end of June.
Shanghai street food-inspired chain Ugly Dumpling has opened its first Austin restaurant at 10000 Research Blvd. The menu covers soup dumplings, wontons, and popular dim sum dishes, plus bubble teas.
Giveaways
Rambler Sparkling Water, which is based in Austin, is running a Golden Can promotion. Fans who find a Golden Can in their eight- or 12-pack carton will receive prizes including ACL Festival and Rambler merch, a Yeti cooler, or even two ACL Music Festival wristbands with airfare and lodging. Golden Cans can be found in original and lemon-lime packs.
The Downtown Austin Alliance will be doing weekly giveaways from local businesses this summer through September. The "Summer of Giveaways" is meant to support businesses impacted by convention center redevelopment. Participating businesses include Elephant Room, Revolución, Mom & Pops, Happy Chicks, Speakeasy Austin, Sushi Roku, Foxy's Proper Pub, The Escape Game, Le Cafe Crepe, Cedar Door, Central District Brewing, and The Kitchen Bistro. To join, text "ATX" to (512) 890-3099.
New brunch and lunch services
Wilhelm & Werner at the newly renovated Faust Hotel now has a new lunch service, and brunch is close behind, starting June 27. New menu items include tuna niçoise and a fried gulf fish sandwich for lunch, and duck confit hash and Caprese Benedict for brunch.
Oria, the new Mediterranean restaurant on Barton Springs Road, now has a weekday lunch service featuring items like lamb kefta skewers with tzatziki and herb salad and a mushroom shawarma bowl with quinoa, salad, and harissa aioli. A lunch combo bundles an appetizer and entrée for $28.
Other news and notes
French bistro Épicerie is offering $5 frozen Pimm’s Cup cocktails after 5 pm Mondays through Fridays. The New Orleans classic combines Pimm’s No. 1 with a "light and floral gin," according to a press release, plus ginger, lemon, and a cucumber and mint garnish.
Solstice Coffee & Cocktails, a new all-day drinking and dining destination in Jonestown, is celebrating its first solstice with the inaugural Solstice Fest, a three-day celebration from June 19-21. There will be live local music, a vinyl DJ brunch, a special cocktail menu, flash tattoos, and local food trucks.
Austin pastry chef and 2026 James Beard Award finalist Tavel Bristol-Joseph is celebrating Juneteenth at his Caribbean restaurant, Canje, on June 19 with a fundraiser for Heavenly Beings, a Black artist showcase. Then on June 22, the restaurant is hosting an opening reception for a new art exhibition to be shown in the dining room. The reception will be free to attend. RSVP via Eventbrite.