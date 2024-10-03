News You Can Eat
A new spot for sandwiches and an Italian brunch stack up Austin food news
Festival season is here, and whether that means escaping the madness or leaning into it, Austin restaurants are at the ready. New restaurants are doing new things — like an Italian brunch, a Chinese barbecue burger series, and an upscale diner — while old favorites serve more traditional treats.
Openings and closings
Even though the defunct luxury market Foxtrot keeps threatening to come back, it'll have to give up the ghost on South 1st Street. Its old location is being taken over by Swedish Hill, a bakery and cafe with bagels, breakfast items, deli case treats, and fantastic sandwiches (if we may say so). Find the new location in early 2025, according to the Instagram announcement, at 1804 S. 1st St. This follows the cafe's temporary move from a bigger location to a smaller one, both on Sixth Street, in January. The new location is separate from the one the flagship will occupy in 2026, still on Sixth Street.
Swedish Hill doesn't skimp on its sandwiches.Swedish Hill/Instagram
Another reworking is going on at The Thompson and Tommie Austin hotels. They used to house Diner Bar and the Grey Market, a formal restaurant and a daytime counter, respectively, helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey. Hotel management said it would be "internalizing" the food and beverage offerings, and that's taken form as the Royale Room and Fifth Street Diner. The first is an upscale cocktail bar specializing in martinis, a raw bar, and other classics — surprisingly, a burger and chicken tenders. As the name would imply, the diner is a retro counterpart with similarly upscale, but approachable food. That one's only open for breakfast and lunch. The Royale Room's grand opening on Friday, October 4, will offer happy hour specials from 5-11 pm. Both are located at 506 San Jacinto Blvd. More information about hours is available at theroyaleroomatx.com and 5thstreetdineratx.com.
Other news and notes
Fig Italian Kitchen & Bar's buzzy summer opening is past it, and it's already adding service options. The South Lamar newcomer is now serving brunch. Expect to see brioche french toast, whipped ricotta crostini, lamp and potato hash, and other fancy plates. There will also be a DIY mimosa bar to pair with an $18 bottle of champagne.
Austinites celebrating el Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) can get a super-authentic Mexican snack at El Naranjo. The restaurant is offering preorders for packs of six individual-sized pan de muerto, or sweet bread, for pickup from October 31 to November 2. Orders must be placed before October 29. Customers must pick a pickup time when placing their order at elnaranjorestaurant.com.
Pan de Muerto from El Naranjo.Photo courtesy of El Naranjo
The unique new Chinese-Texan barbecue truck in the Zilker neighborhood, Sí Baby-Q, is doing fun things this October. From October 9 to November 20, there will be four burger pop-ups with guest chefs from Nashville, Atlanta, and New York City. Tickets for bundling sandwiches and drinks for two people ($40 for the first pop-up) will be available via Resy, but walk-up orders are also accepted. The truck is also staying open until midnight on ACL Fest nights, since it's on many festival-goers' walks home. Some Zoé Tong menu items like Black Sesame Soft Serve and a clarified strawberry shishito margarita will also make an appearance at the truck.