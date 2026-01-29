News You Can Eat
Downtown bakery and conveyor belt sushi arrive in Austin food news
Austinites are by and large back on the road after ice has melted, opening up more restaurant visits and food-related expeditions around town. News this week includes a new location for a popular bakery, multi-course deals in San Marcos, and a strongly worded letter to a food-and-movies institution.
Openings and closings
A little more than half a year after taking over the former Foxtrot spot on South First Street, Swedish Hill has added a new location downtown. The new bakery at 415 Colorado St. opened January 28, bringing the total number of Austin locations to four. Swedish Hill, part of MML Hospitality, serves coffee, pastries, and light meals like soups, salads, and sandwiches. It's open daily from 7 am to 7 pm.
The whimsy of conveyor belt sushi changes to gravitas at Tora, a futuristic restaurant opening at 3500 E. Parmer Ln. on February 7. The industrial-looking concept is within the Aburi Restaurants family, which also operates Aburi Oshi Sushi in Austin and is known for its flame-searing technique. Tora will be open daily from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm.
This is a sushi restaurant, not a cloning factory. Or so we've heard.Photo by Kieran Reeves
Georgetown butcher shop and restaurant Tejas Meat Supply teased two new locations in quick succession on social media — only three days apart. The Taylor location will be at 221 N. Main St., and the Round Rock location is slated to open at 3001 Joe Dimaggio Blvd. The business has not yet posted opening timelines.
ICYMI: In the past week, Austinites have been promised a taste of New Jersey at the upcoming casual Italian restaurant Umarell. Sticking around the Mediterranean, Aba's sister restaurant Ēma is moving in, differentiating itself with touches of California cooking. Another chef who became known for his Californian cuisine is returning to his Texas roots at the upcoming Spicewood resort restaurant Estella.
Other news and notes
The Infatuation, a local guide that reviews restaurants without announcing their presence and books using aliases, has updated its list of the 25 best Austin restaurants. Folks who follow the food scene probably won't find too many surprises, but there's a good mix of extremely fancy and very accessible options, plus a few newcomers like Le Calamar and old, obvious favorites like Jeffrey's. The top five restaurants on the list are: Birdie's (No. 5), LeRoy and Lewis (No. 4), Dai Due (No. 3), Tsuke Edomae (No. 2), and Odd Duck (No. 1).
Odd Duck is The Infatuation's favorite restaurant in Austin.Odd Duck/Instagram
Casual Texas Monthly readers learned January 26 that the magazine has a taco editor, José R. Ralat. But the revelation was not as fun as it usually is: the relevant headline was "What It Feels Like Coming Face-to-Face With ICE," and the story detailed being pulled over three times in one day on assignment in West Texas. Texas Monthly has reposted the story a few times, with the most engaged comment section reaching more than 650 comments so far. "We did not want to help reach a quota," Ralat wrote. "We also did not want to be reduced to a headline."
Lots of movie fans are upset with Alamo Drafthouse for breaking their strict no-phones policy to implement a digital food-ordering system. The chain insists that regular phone use will still be banned, and the ordering screen will be dark to reduce disruptions. The Austin Chronicle reported this week on pushback from the Austin Film Critics Association, which "strongly condemns the Alamo Drafthouse’s plan." The association decried increased distractions, unfair expectations of staff to determine what kind of phone usage crosses the line, decreased accessibility, and a loss of human connection.
Foodies who want an excuse to explore San Marcos' restaurant scene can get special deals and potentially giveaways now through February 1, during San Marcos Restaurant Week. Like other cities' Restaurant Weeks, these 10 days are full of prix fixe menus that encourage diners to try something new while also reducing costs and passing on those savings to guests. There are 20 restaurants participating.