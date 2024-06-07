news you can eat
Fancy toast and a bevy of changing concepts top Austin restaurant news
Austin's food scene is always fast-paced, but this week was one of the busiest in a while. Many of these news morsels will take some time to develop, but that just gives you a little more time to chew on each one.
Openings and closings
A longtime coffee shop has hit a sudden growth spurt. According to Eater, the decade-old Radio Coffee & Beer is opening a new spot at the former location of Try Hard Coffee (1115 E. 11th St.) late this summer. This will be the popular coffee hangout's second new location in less than a year, and only its third overall. The original Radio and its Montopolis sibling — nearly a clone, although it's in a slightly larger space — are known for their easy, outdoorsy ambiance and live music. This new location is much smaller. Radio has yet to mention the new space on its social media.
Calling Millennials who want to ruin the economy: It's time to kick your avocado toast up a notch. Toastique, a Washington, D.C.-based luxury toast chain is opening its first Austin location (2620 Perseverance Dr.) on June 22. Located at growing mixed-use development The Grove, this fancy-healthy restaurant layers up signature toast combos like a burrata Caprese, Greek veggies, and smoked salmon wtih cream cheese. It also offers bowls, smoothies, juices, coffee, and more. The first 100 guests who make a purchase of $10 or more at the grand opening on Saturday, June 22, will receive $50 in brand rewards. The "fun and festive" event runs from 8 am to 7 pm. Toastique is open daily from 7 am to 7 pm.
ICYMI: After some sleepy weeks, Austin's restaurant scene is doing somersaults, especially when it comes to well-established restaurant groups. The fast-growing Gabriela's Group (Taquero Mucho) debuted a casual Sinaloan seafood restaurant this week; the renowned Micklethwait Craft Meats announced that it is moving into a brick-and-mortar space; Tiki Tatsu-Ya has revamped its upstairs space for a casual, two-days-a-week bar concept; and Trinity Concepts and FAM Hospitality (East Side King) are teaming up to replace Trinity's Ah Sing Den with a new Southeast Asian restaurant. Finally, just yesterday, the popular butcher shop Salt & Time announced that it would be closing to make room for a new specialty grocery store.
Other news and notes
Just after opening a Georgetown location of adventurous Italian restaurantLa Riv, Chef Vira Chudasma lost two of her three eateries — La Riv's original Temple location and 3 West Alehouse & Grill. Photos show damage as severe as a missing roof. The team is asking for support at the Georgetown La Riv while it fixes up its battered properties. Chef Chudasma is known for donating food to the community, so it would be fitting way to honor and return that support.
Multiple local entities have been making significant contributions to charitable causes recently:
- The 2024 Texas Wine Auction raised $218,470 for Texas wine industry workers.
- H-E-B has chosen the Texas Library Association as its beneficiary for checkout donations made from June 5 to July 9.
- The 2024 Wine and Food Foundation Hospitality Scholarships Program is now seeking applicants including one from Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts’ Austin campus and one from any other hospitality education program. Applications close July 15.
Equipment Room, the moody listening room at Hotel Magdalena, is flipping the record over for a new menu. Executive Chef Nick Erven is now offering more hearty snacks like “chicken fried” tofu and pork belly al pastor buns. The all-new cocktails include an espresso martini and the Texas Sun: Pineapple-infused Roku Gin, Cocchi Americano, L’Apertivo Nonino, white port, tiki bitters, orange bitters, aged white tea. Reserve well in advance at equipmentroom.com.
Olamaie, one of Austin's most highly regarded restaurants, is also bringing more to the table with a new tasting menu. It's only available Mondays through Thursdays, for 10 diners at a time. The six-course meal ($150), like most at Olamaie, highlights Southern food and its African diaspora influences. The menu will change regularly to highlight seasonal and locally grown ingredients. Visitors can also still order from the regular Olamaie menu.
Mimosa Fest is back in Austin on Sunday, June 9, and we don't mean your friend group's regular brunch. The third annual extravaganza at Wanderlust Wine Collective will somehow stretch one of the simplest cocktails ever into five hours of programming, including bottomless mimosas and light bites, live music, a mimosa contest, and giveaways. Tickets, now 20 percent off ($48-120), are available via Eventbrite.