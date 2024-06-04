return of the micklethwait
Esteemed Austin barbecue truck graduates to brick-and-mortar off Springdale
In the world of Austin barbecue, Micklethwait Craft Meats occupies an enviable slice: well-respected, yet not over-publicized. It's not that the world didn't know about it, after features in Texas Monthly, the Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, the New York Times, and Southern Living; but serving customers out of a food truck seems to have kept it off of most tourists' radar.
The Rosewood barbecue business did have a brick-and-mortar two miles away at 4602 Tanney St., but it was reserved for the last six years as a catering headquarters and commissary kitchen (essentially a behind-the-scenes space). On June 4, Micklethwait (with a silent "th") announced that it now owns the farther east space off of Springdale Road, and will be moving the remainder of its operations there. It is expected to open in early winter of 2024.
An email announcement from owner and pitmaster Tom Micklethwait points out that the building was previously a farm store, and then a neighborhood church, so quaint country vibes — or at least nostalgia — evidently remain a priority. Still, renovations are in store to convert the building into "a modern market-style barbecue restaurant."
The woodsy Micklethwait Craft Meats trailer.Photo courtesy of Micklethwait Craft Meats
It covers 1,200 square feet of dining space inside, and spills out into a shaded outdoor seating area surrounded by pecan trees. Diners can enjoy the smoky smells coming from the three offset smokers that share the space — the horizontal barrel kind Austinites are likely most used to seeing.
Micklethwait serves the classic Texas barbecue staples — Brisket, sausage, beef and pork ribs, and turkey — plus sliced, rather than pulled pork shoulder. It branches out more in its multitude of sides, including the creative lemon poppy slaw and citrus beet salad, plus its famous Frito pies.
Past efforts by Tom Micklethwait included a taco truck called Taco Bronco, a deli trailer called Romanouskas Deli, and a Micklethwait brick-and-mortar in Smithville, which closed in 2020 after a year.
Customers can continue visiting the Rosewood location until the brick-and-mortar location is ready to open.