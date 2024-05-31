Under the Seareinita
Latin-owned Austin culinary empire announces second seafood concept
One of the fastest-growing hospitality groups in the city has unveiled yet another restaurant. Already counting hotspots like Taquero Mucho, Mala Fama, Mala Vida, Mala Santa, Revival Coffee, and Churro Co. under its umbrella, Gabriela’s Group announced the soft opening of its 13th Texas-based concept this week.
Marking the group’s 11th restaurant in Austin, La Seareinita is a smaller format response to the success of Seareinas, its Sinaloa-style seafood spot opened in Northeast Austin in 2022. Featuring many of the original restaurant’s most popular seafood dishes, the new sibling is located at 2305 Burleson Road in a former Whataburger.
Cofounder Gabriela Bucio led design efforts to transform the expansive fast food joint into an open-concept dining space. Patrons will enjoy the signature bright colors and vibrant patterns of other Gabriela’s Group concepts, with ocean-themed elements such as a swirling turquoise sea pattern for the cement floor and a floor-to-ceiling floral Monstera wallpaper.
Original design elements from Seareinas nodding to their origin include white marble table tops and several statues of Jesus Malverde—a spiritual icon and folk saint of Sinaloa, Mexico who became known as the “generous bandit” and “angel of the poor.” Of course, it wouldn’t be a Gabriela’s project without stunning bathrooms, which will feature black tile with gold grout and other gold finishes, as well as custom butterfly wallpaper.
Since the new spot also wouldn’t be a Gabriela’s without two of the group’s other trademarks (an impressive cocktail list and live music), guests can expect both in the new location. The menu will include an expansive selection of tequilas and mezcals, with frozen margaritas on tap, which patrons can sip while local DJs spin a mix of Latin, R&B, hip-hop, and more toe-tapping tunes. Sports fans won’t feel left out, either, with more than 10 HD big-screen TVs dotted through the space, broadcasting football and soccer games, plus boxing and UFC matches.For this week’s soft opening, La Seareinita’s dining hours are from 5-10 pm Mondays through Thursdays, and noon
to 10 pm Fridays through Sundays. A new drive-through menu of micheladas and cocktails is expected in the coming weeks, as well as expanded hours of operation. Stay up to date via Instagram for future news and events.