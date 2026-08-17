Second Squeeze
Asian bowl concept from Austin makes first expansion to suburb
A local fast-casual Southeast Asian concept is expanding to its second location after almost a year open. Limegreen, which started near the University of Texas at Austin's West Campus, started its soft opening in Leander at 145 South Brook Dr., Ste. 120, on August 13. The new location will be fully open starting Friday, August 21.
A three-day celebration from Friday to Sunday, August 21-23, will introduce guests to the new restaurant. Guests will get discounts throughout the weekend, including 50 percent off for the first 50 customers each day, plus a complimentary drink (Vietnamese coffee or passionfruit tea) with a purchased entree for anyone who signs up for Limegreen Rewards.
A portion of sales will benefit Leander-area families affected by floods this summer. The funds will be distributed via Universal Angels Network, an Austin-based humanitarian aid nonprofit.
Co-founders Ngoc Phan and Annie Pham, with their son Minh Phan, opened Limegreen in September 2025. The concept offers a range of Vietnamese ingredients that guests can combine for build-your-own bánh mì, rice and vermicelli bowls, fried spring rolls, and more.
Proteins include lemongrass pork, five spice chicken, and crispy tofu, while toppings like fresh herbs, pickled carrots, and cilantro-jalapeño aioli add more character. Guests can see the ingredients as they move down the line and complete their orders.
The beverage menu covers teas and coffee, with specialty Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk or "lightly spiced" Thai tea, according to a press release. The new location will also have a soda fountain that serves Maine Root sodas made with cane sugar, and more seasonal beverages will join the lineup later.
It's easy to see how this hub for customizable meals would be popular for Austin college students. The release says the Leander location shares the same modern ambiance with bright colors and minimalist design, but the offerings include a few tweaks to better serve the suburb's more family-heavy demographic. It will seat 28 guests and offers dine-in, takeout, and mobile orders.
“Leander is where a lot of our guests already live, and it’s the kind of community we built this restaurant for — families, teachers, coaches and people who want something fresh on a weeknight but don’t have an hour to spend on it,” said Annie Pham in the release.
Guests at the Leander location will be able to order shareable options like a Family Bowl Night bundle that includes four bowls and two appetizers. The restaurant will also offer catering for a variety of groups including youth sports teams and homeowners associations.
The Limegreen has the same operating hours as the Austin original: 11 am to 9:30 pm daily.