Prepare the Prost
Austin brewery gears up for 3-day Oktoberfest with 5 German food specials
Despite Austin's un-European heat, its German history means Oktoberfest is always an exciting affair. Meanwhile Brewing Co., known for its year-round events, is raising a toast to another Oktoberfest in a three-day festival from September 27-29, and it's going all-out — as usual.
The belle of the ball will be Meanwhile’s 2024 Oktoberfest Festbier, a 5.9 percent ABV brew "with malt notes of caramel, sourdough, and honey," according to a release. It'll be available on tap and in cans, and guests who purchase an Oktoberfest stein will get a free pour.
Besides drinking beer, there will be plenty of ways to get in the German spirit. Polka band Der Klein Steins will get the party started on Friday, September 27, followed by Pivo & Polka and Dead City Capital Band on Saturday, and The Oompahs and the Austin Polka Band on Sunday.
Other activities on Saturday include a pretzel toss and a stein-holding contest, which tasks drinkers with holding a full stein with their arms outstretched for as long as they can. Tour agency Austin Detours leads these activities, and student creativity group Creative Action will host a pop-up on Sunday.
Meanwhile’s food trucks are in on the action, too. Each has a special German-inspired bite prepared:
- Distant Relatives: This highly regarded barbecue trailer is serving spicy chaurice sausage with fennel remoulade (an often mayo-based sauce) on poppy seed buns.
- Side Eye Pie: This pizza trailer known for its creative toppings has thought up anOktoberfest Pie with mustard cream sauce, fontina cheese, bratwurst, and sauerkraut.
- Songbird and Ovenbird Bakery: A more recent debut, fried chicken trailer Songbird pairs up with a Baltimore bakery for an Oktoberpretz Smashburger on a Bavarian-style croissant, with dijonaise, beer cheese, sauerkraut.
- Pueblo Viejo: This Mexican trailer is using the Meanwhile Oktoberfest lager to make fajita borracha.
- Besame: Ready for dessert, this ice cream trailer offers uppretzel-infused Ice Cream with Valrhona's 70 percent chocolate flakes, miso caramel, and pretzel toffee.
Meanwhile events can get very busy. RSVP are recommended, but not required for September 27, September 28, and September 29. All ages are welcome. More information about Meanwhile Brewing (3901 Promontory Point Dr.) is available at meanwhilebeer.com.