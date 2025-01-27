Bring the Smoke
Micklethwait Barbecue toasts new East Austin space with grand opening
As reported in a CultureMap food news column two weeks ago, Micklethwait Barbecue is officially in its new brick-and-mortar home. That means sending off the cozy Rosewood trailer (it had a valiant decade-plus), but it also means showing off the new space. The team gives a sneak peek in photos here for those who haven't been yet, while extending an invitation to a grand opening event February 1.
The new location is notable for two main reasons: it's a major upgrade for one of Austin's most well-regarded barbecue joints, and it gives a second life to a renovated East Austin church at 4602 Tanney St.
The new interior is both rustic and subtly artsy.Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee
"Enjoying barbecue is as much about the food as it is about the atmosphere, the hospitality and that feeling you get when you walk through the door," says a release from Micklethwait. "As fifth-generation Texans and born-and-raised Austinites, we grew up eating Central Texas barbecue. We’ve worked hard to create a joint that honors that legacy while pushing the boundaries of traditional barbecue."
Both Micklethwait and the building that housed the Greater Mount Moriah Primitive Baptist Church (1966-2008) have had prior lives at the space. Micklethwait used it as an operations space for years, but guests would visit the Rosewood trailer two miles away. It also once housed a farm store, according to owner and pitmaster Tom Micklethwait.
Indoor seating is a big bonus in Austin.Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee
Now there's a counter for ordering food, beer, and wine; 1,200 square feet of indoor dining space seating 40; three smokers; a dog-friendly patio; and an outdoor dining area seating 80 with pecan trees and a native pollinator garden. Parking in East Austin is almost never a guarantee, but Micklethwait has a small lot, free street parking, and places to park bikes and scooters.
The backyard has more places to sit. Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee
According to the release, "traditional oak-smoked meats like brisket, sausage and ribs" are still the main focus, but there are some new menu items to look forward to.
Pitmasters can now cook on a new direct-heat pit (like a standard grill, which cooks the ingredients over fire), and guests can enjoy hand-cut chops, chicken al carbon, and pork steak, plus other rotating specials cooked with mesquite wood. New sides include braised greens with lardons and roasted green bean salad. The bakery program will keep churning out buttermilk pie, homemade "Twinkies," and breads.
The menu is getting some updates, but the classics remain.Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee
Barbecue-lovers are invited to celebrate the grand opening with beer from Meanwhile (free while it lasts, plus some all-day specials), music by DJ Fajita Flats, and food specials. The event is free and open to the public. Normal operating hours are Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am until sold out.