Here's to Mom
Raise a glass to Austin moms with these top Mother’s Day dining specials
Mother’s Day is the most important day each year that husbands and kids are entrusted to make their mom feel as special as she makes every day feel at home. This year, Austinites can treat her to a fancy, multi-course sushi dinner or a delectable brunch buffet for a hands-off celebration on Sunday, May 11.
Plan ahead (like mom would), and book a reservation at any of these Austin restaurants for a Mother’s Day to remember:
Fairmont Austin Hotel
Gift your mom a luxurious brunch buffet at the downtown Fairmont Austin Hotel’s first-floor restaurant, Revue, where you can feast on herb-roasted prime rib, fresh seafood at the raw bar, and more for $125 per adult or $35 for kids 6-12. Afterwards, you can peruse the aisles of the hotel’s Mother’s Day pop-up marketplace, featuring a curated selection of artisan gifts and treasures. Tickets are available online.
It’s Italian Cucina
For the Italian or pasta-loving moms, indulge in a five-course meal at this Northern Italian restaurant in the Zilker neighborhood. Starting at 11 am on Sunday for $95 a person, It’s Italian Cucina will be serving a prix fixe menu of risotto, wild-caught crab fingers, lobster ravioli, branzino, flourless chocolate cake, and more for $95 a person and an additional $30 for suggested wine pairings. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
Cannon + Belle
Say cheers to the moms with a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar or a mimosa flight at Hilton Austin’s first-floor restaurant, Cannon + Belle, this Mother’s Day. The farm-to-table eatery will have a lavish buffet lineup of carved-on-demand prime rib, made-to-order omelets, quiches, waffles, and an assortment of pastries. Each mom will be gifted with a rose and a mimosa upon arrival, and reservations are open online for $85 per person.
Uchi
Let the sushi chefs at Uchi take care of your mom for the night with a multi-course omakase meal, featuring oysters, tiger prawns, lobster, uni nigiri, lamb chops, and more. Book a reservation online for two at the beloved sushi flagship for $375, and if you need a sweet treat to end the night, you can pick up a Mother’s Day Tart Box from Uchi's sister restaurant Uchiko, which will be offering a pre-order collection of five handcrafted tart slices, ranging from flavors like chocolate gochujang to yuzu cheesecake.
The Peacock and La Piscina
Make it a proper Mother’s Day with a choice of two dining experiences at this downtown Austin hotel. The Austin Proper Hotel is hosting an early start at The Peacock from 7 am to 4 pm with a colorful Mediterranean spread of Maine lobster, poached eggs, blueberry pavlova, and specialty craft cocktails. If you want a later start, head to the rooftop for a view of Lady Bird Lake with a side of French toast flautas and margaritas from 11 am to 4 pm at the hotel’s elevated Tex-Mex restaurant, La Piscina. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
BOA Steakhouse
Moms are the guest of honor at BOA Steakhouse’s holiday brunch, with a decadent selection of breakfast favorites including eggs Benedict, spinach and goat cheese frittata, and stuffed mushrooms baked with a tomato herb crust. For some surf and turf options, the downtown steakhouse will be serving an array of seafood, like lobster and avocado toast, alongside a carving station with dry-aged strip loin. Level up with luxurious add-ons, such as Golden Reserve Kaluga caviar or a wagyu flight. Reservations are available online for $95 per person.
BOA Steakhouse is hosting a Mother's Day brunch with an array of seafood, steak, and breakfast favorites. Photo by Richard Casteel, courtesy of IDG
Ciclo
Celebrate Mom in style this holiday with a trip to Ciclo, the Four Seasons Hotel’s modern Texas kitchen with a Latin twist, serving a robust display of more than 80 brunch favorites, charcuterie, desserts, and stations with made-to-order omelets, eggs Benedict, and carved meats. Brunch is $148 per adult and $50 per child aged 11 and under. Call the restaurant directly at (512) 685-8300 for reservations.
TLC Austin
Give your mom a little extra tender loving care this Mother’s Day with an over-the-top brunch at TLC Austin, featuring bacon flights, snow crab legs, lobster mac and cheese, a taco bar, champagne specials, and more. For $75 a person and $30 for kids 11 and under, you can reserve your spot on OpenTable.
Antonelli’s Cheese Shop
Pop the bubbly and get your mother-of-pearl spoons ready for a caviar, champagne, and cheese tasting at this Hyde Park artisan cheese shop. Antonelli’s will be offering an elevated Mother’s Day experience, featuring seven cheeses paired with seven specialty foods, like chocolate, cured meats, pickles, and preserves. Guests will sip on champagne from France, cava from Spain, and prosecco from Italy, while delighting in a duo of caviar. Tickets are available online for $90 a spot.
Crú Food & Wine Bar
Raise a toast of discounted wine, like Domaine Chandon Brut and Whispering Angel rosé, at Crú Food & Wine Bar at The Domain this Mother’s Day. In honor of Mom, the North Austin restaurant is hosting a classy, three-course brunch with a selection of goat cheese beignets, crab cake Benedict, Maine lobster risotto, and chocolate molten cake from 10:30 am to 3 pm for $56 a person.