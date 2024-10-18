news to sip on
Where to drink in Austin: 9 new bars and happy hours to hit right now
Austin is constantly buzzing with news about its many cocktail bars, breweries, and distilleries, which can make it hard keep up with the city's lively nightlife scene. Spooky season is still in full swing this October, which brings on a new level of fun when it comes to finding a new favorite watering hole, Halloween-themed party, or a weekday happy hour.
Openings
South Austin Japanese restaurantUchiko will debut a new full-service bar on Monday, October 21, with an expanded beverage program and several new exclusive cocktails divided into three categories: classics, signature cocktails, and low-ABV or zero-proof mocktails. Two new Uchiko-exclusive cocktails that will be added to the menu include the Blueberry Bramble (Bombay Sapphire Gin, lemon, blueberry, lime foam) and the Ino No Ke (tequila, house-made grapefruit cordial, pink peppercorn, star anise). Reservations can be made via sevenrooms.
South Congress Avenue has been undergoing a modern makeover in recent years, but there are still a few Old Austin strongholds still standing. A great example of this is the Austin Motel, open since 1938, and its new "old school cocktail oasis" Rocky's Bar that opened earlier this month. This may be one of the smallest cocktail bars in Austin; basically a service window that spruces up the existing space around it, serving ice cold cocktails and shaved ice. Rocky's Bar is open Thursdays to Sundays from 12-8 pm.
Refreshing and fun are the main vibes at Rocky's Bar at the Austin Motel.Photo by Chad Wadsworth
A trendy-yet-cozy Manhattan pub called The Flower Shop has opened a new location on East 7th Street. Unlike the New York location, this one includes tons of outdoor space: a beer garden on the ground floor, an outdoor deck on the second floor, and a rooftop deck inspired by 50s and 60s hotel poolside bars overlooking downtown — where the sunsets are stunning. Guests can expect to see plenty of local beers, natural wines, and a lengthy cocktail menu, alongside traditional food items and casual diner dishes. The Flower Shop is open Monday through Sunday, 5 pm to 1 am.
Happy hours
The Dripping Springs location of Garbo's Lobster has recently launched new weekday happy hour offerings, available Tuesdays through Fridays from 3-6 pm. The new specials include half-off bottles of wine, draft beer, and select cocktails — like the brandy-and-gin-based Suffering Bastard and the tropical Garbo's Grog — in addition to a selection of dishes like blackened shrimp queso, grilled oysters, and pickled shrimp. The new happy hour items are only available at the Dripping Springs location.
New releases and brand refreshes
Local-favorite Austin Eastciders has debuted a new look for its classic lineup of refreshing fruity ciders. The rebranded cans and cartons now feature colorful illustrations that represent Texas pride and Austin's love for "food, culture, people, music and the outdoors," per a release.
"The new on-package imagery is designed to spread Texas pride, with a new look that’s friendly, welcoming, charming, vibrant and funny – just like Austin," the press release said.Photo courtesy of Austin Eastciders
There's a new Central Texas bourbon on the market: Blanco-based Milam & Greene Whiskey has introduced its new 130 proof Barn Owl Single Barrel Bourbon exclusively online and at the distillery's tasting room on October 17. The 65 percent ABV bourbon was aged for more than eight years, and has a mash bill consisting of 84 percent corn, 8 percent rye, and 8 percent malted barley. There are only 158 bottles available for purchase, at $149.99 each, and proceeds from each sale will benefit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.
Other news and notes
There's still time to book tickets for the third annual Austin Bourbon Battle, hosted by locally-owned Fierce Whiskers Distillery, which is taking place on October 26 from 3-7 pm. The competition tasks 12 local bartenders with creating the best cocktail for its Texas Straight Bourbon, and two awards will be granted: a people's choice award will end in a $2,000 prize, and the expert judges will award $10,000 to their favorite creation. Tickets for the Austin Bourbon Battle are $40 per person, and can be purchased via Tock.
With all of the upcoming Halloween-themed events happening around town this month, CultureMap has gathered 11 of the best spooky parties locals won't want to miss. Highlights include a bewitching haunted carnival at Gibson Street Bar, a fully transformedLefty's Shop of Horrors, and Tacos & Dog-o-ween at Central Machine Works.
Austinites looking for spooky drink recipes for their upcoming Halloween parties will find inspiration at Cover 3 Anderson Lane'sSpooky Sippers Cocktail Class from 6-8 pm on Thursday, October 24. Expert bartenders Jimmy Joe and Jen Munoz will teach guests how to make delicious Halloween-themed cocktails that can be easily replicated at home. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their best Halloween costume, and the best-dressed attendee will win a prize. The cocktail class is $40 per person, and tickets can be purchased via jotform.com.