H-E-B News
How H-E-B plans to turn a former landfill in Buda into a grocery store
A former landfill in Buda could soon be transformed into a major retail destination, anchored by a new H-E-B store, as city leaders work to keep pace with rapid growth along the Interstate 35 corridor.
The proposed site sits just north of Main Street along I-35 South — across from the city’s existing H-E-B, which residents say is often overcrowded.
“There's never any parking if you go after 6:00,” said Krysti Wood, owner of downtown businesses Posie and KD Premier Home Solutions.
A growing city, a growing demand
The new store is expected to be significantly larger than the current location, which was built in the early 2000s. City officials say the expansion reflects Buda’s population boom and increasing demand for retail options.
Wood said she welcomes the project, calling it a needed addition for the community.
“I think it's a great thing. It brings lots of jobs to the area,” Wood said. “There’s tons of people moving into the area … It’s going to be an asset to us.”
The new H-E-B will anchor a larger retail hub planned for the site — but building on a former landfill comes with challenges.
Building on a former landfill
Buda City Manager Micah Grau said the project will require extensive groundwork to ensure safety and stability.
“What H-E-B is planning to do is to excavate out the portion that's underneath the building and build that up completely stable,” Grau explained.
Luke Metzger, the executive director of Environment Texas, said developing on a former landfill that does not include industrial waste is safe if regulations are followed. He said using disturbed properties like this one helps with land development in the growing Central Texas region. He expects crews to test the landfill during excavation and to be weary of hazardous materials that could impact groundwater.
Repurposing a landfill adds complexity and cost to the project.
That cost is reflected in a $20.1 million incentive package approved by the city of Buda and Hays County agencies over 30 years — a figure higher than typical retail incentives.
“This is a larger package than you would typically see for a grocery store,” Grau said. “That is because of the landfill component of it. So we are viewing this as an environmental mitigation-type project.”
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.