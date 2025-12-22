FINAL FEAST
13 Austin restaurants serving luxe meals for New Year's Eve 2025
New Year’s Eve dinner reservations are filling fast, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate over a great meal. From multi-course tasting menus and polished prix fixe dinners, to steakhouse classics and early-evening seatings for those not planning to stay up late, Austin restaurants are offering a range of New Year’s Eve dining options to help ring in 2026 around the table.
CicloATX New Year’s Eve Dinner
$198 per person; early “Can’t-Make-It-to-Midnight” seating at $158 per person
CicloATX is offering a luxe New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu with highlights like wagyu steak tartare with caviar, a chilled seafood bar, and entrée options including wagyu filet with lobster tail, Ora King salmon, or roasted rack of lamb. The early “Can’t-Make-It-to-Midnight” seating runs from 5-6 pm. Reservations are recommended and are available online. CicloATX, 98 San Jacinto Blvd.
New Year’s Eve Feast at Carpenters Hall
$75 per person, dinner service
Carpenters Hall is hosting a New Year’s Eve dinner built around a three-course, family-style feast. Highlights include oysters, seasonal shareable dishes, and a dessert course paired with a Champagne toast to ring in the New Year. Reservations are required and are available online. Carpenters Hall, 400 Josephine St.
Canje New Year’s Eve Dinner
$125 per person, dinner service
Canje is offering a six-course New Year’s Eve dinner drawing on the flavors of Cuba, Haiti, and Puerto Rico, with bold spices and Caribbean techniques shaping a menu created specifically for the holiday. Expect vibrant dishes such as jerk-spiced or pepper-forward preparations alongside refined seafood and meat courses. Limited reservations are available and booking ahead is recommended. Canje, 1914 E. 6th St.
Launderette New Year’s Eve Steak Frites Dinner
$90 per guest, dinner service
Launderette is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve steak frites dinner, a three-course celebration built around a classic bistro-style menu. The evening includes Parker House rolls, winter greens with blue cheese and pear vinaigrette, Texas wagyu New York strip, and a choice of dessert such as crème brûlée or profiteroles. Reservations are recommended and are available online. Launderette, 2115 Holly St.
New Year’s Eve at Here Nor There with The Peached Tortilla
Dinner tables for two start at $250; after-party tickets are $150
Here Nor There is partnering with The Peached Tortilla for a New Year’s Eve celebration that begins with a three-course, tapas-style dinner, with each course paired with one of Here Nor There’s holiday cocktails. The dinner is offered across four seatings (5 pm, 5:30 pm, 7 pm, and 7:30 pm), followed by a standing late-night party with a DJ and passed hors d’oeuvres to ring in 2026. Reservations for dinner and tickets for the after-party are available online.
Steak on the grill at Juniper.Photo courtesy of Juniper Austin/Instagram
Juniper New Year’s Eve Prix Fixe Dinner
$160, dinner service
Juniper will serve a six-course New Year’s Eve dinner highlighting Italian-inspired dishes and seasonal ingredients, with a menu that typically leans into house-made pastas, refined vegetable courses, and elegant protein preparations. The experience is designed as a polished, celebratory progression rather than a heavy feast. Reservations are required and are available online. Juniper, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez St.
Uchi New Year’s Eve Dinner
$350 for two, dinner service
Uchi is offering a special ten-course New Year’s Eve omakase for two, featuring dishes such as bluefin tartare, aged kanpachi crudo, soft-shell crab maki, multiple chef’s choice nigiri courses, lobster gunkan, and a closing ocha zuke nabe with crispy rice and green tea broth. There will be no to-go service or happy hour on New Year’s Eve. Limited reservations are available online. Uchi, 801 S. Lamar Blvd.
Shokunin is Austin's new, casual à la carte sushi bar from the team behind Sushi by Scratch.Photo courtesy of Shokunin
Shokunin New Year’s Eve Dinner
$225 per person, 5-10 pm
Shokunin will serve a 22-course New Year’s Eve tasting menu showcasing pristine fish flown weekly from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market. The experience highlights traditional sushi craftsmanship paired with a relaxed, neighborhood setting, and includes a glass of bubbly sake or Champagne. The full à la carte menu will also be available, along with sake flights. Reservations are strongly recommended and are available online. Shokunin, 1009 E. 6th St.
Este & Bar Toti New Year’s Eve Dinner
Este and Bar Toti are offering one-night-only New Year’s Eve menus that showcase each kitchen’s strengths. Este is fully booked, but OpenTable users can get a notification if space opens up. Its specials lean seafood-forward, with highlights like grilled wagyu ribeye and a celebratory oyster and caviar moment, while Bar Toti (which has availability) focuses on hearty comfort fare such as confit duck and chipotle-braised beef. Reservations for are available to book on OpenTable. Este & Bar Toti, 2113 Manor Rd.
Blind Salamander New Year’s Eve Wine Pairing Dinner
$145 without pairing or $195 with pairing, 5-10 pm
Blind Salamander is hosting a Hill Country-style New Year’s Eve dinner featuring a prix fixe menu by Chef Stephen Kozak, with refined seasonal dishes and optional wine pairings. The evening includes a sparkling wine toast at midnight. Reservations are required and are available online. Blind Salamander at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, 8212 Barton Club Dr.
New Year’s Eve at The Peacock at the Proper
Dinner service, 4-10 pm
The Peacock at the Proper is offering a Chef’s tasting menu for New Year’s Eve with Mediterranean-inspired dishes and luxe touches, including bluefin tuna tart with caviar, duck prosciutto tartine with truffle, oysters in Champagne jelly, and a duck-focused main course, followed by baklava cheesecake. Reservations are recommended and are available online. The Peacock at the Proper, 211 E. 3rd St.
VanHorn’s New Year’s Eve Dining
VanHorn’s is offering special New Year’s Eve dishes alongside its signature steakhouse menu, with holiday additions that typically include elevated steak and seafood preparations such as filet Rossini or lobster thermidor, paired with classic sides and desserts. Early reservations are recommended and are available online. VanHorn’s, 238 W. 2nd St.
Justine’s Brasserie New Year’s Eve Dinner & L’Atlantis Party
From $175.26, dinner 5-9 pm; party 9 pm to late
Justine’s Brasserie welcomes the New Year with a special dinner inspired by Les Dîners de Gala (fully booked), followed by the immersive L’Atlantis celebration (still available) featuring Champagne, oysters, music, and a midnight toast. Dinner reservations and party tickets are sold separately and are available online. Justine’s Brasserie, 4710 E. 5th St.