High Steaks
Famous Austin Mexican restaurant tries out steakhouse life for 10 days
One of Austin's top Mexican restaurants, Suerte, is trying out a new pop-up in the slow days between Christmas and the new year. Norteño Steakhouse at Suerte, in action from December 26 to January 4, 2026, is in very high demand — reservations, which opened a month in advance, are nearly gone, although some remain and walk-ins will be welcome at the bar.
Norteño Steakhouse has a special menu for its 10-day stint, aiming for "an upscale Mexican steakhouse experience" in a Texas style, according to a press release. This also means that folks who wanted to stop by Suerte for a typical taco are out of luck until January 5, unless they can make the regular brunch service on the weekends.
The dinner menu by Chef Fermín Núñez will primarily feature steaks: a pan-seared filet au poivre, a T-bone for two, an arrachera (skirt steak), and a ribeye with garlic chile paste and chimichurri. Other mains include a half chicken, fish, and a lion's mane mushroom "steak."
Other interesting specialties include "aguachile de ribeye" in a burnt habanero cacao broth and "Texas Twinkies," jalapeños stuffed with suadero (beef) and cream cheese, then wrapped with bacon and finished with guava barbecue sauce. A selection of three desserts highlights creative touches like burnt vanilla chantilly cream and honey poached apples.
Alongside the food menu, there will be a special menu for martinis, specialty cocktails, and 12 wines. The beverage selections are curated by Celia Pellegrini, a partner at Suerte who received the Michelin Guide 2025 Texas Sommelier Award.
Suerte is located at 1800 E. 6th St., and Norteño Steakhouse will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 5-10 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 5-11 pm. A small number of reservations remain available at the time of this article's publication via OpenTable.