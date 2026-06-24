Dinner with Friends
New app in Austin connects users for friendly dinners at any restaurant
A new app in Austin is connecting foodies and social butterflies for shared meals. OpenToBites launched on Android on June 18 and iOS on June 22, and is available to use for free now.
Founded and operated in Houston by a local developer Kelvin John, OpenToBites allows users to join each other for meals by finding empty seats at tables in 16 cosmopolitan cities. That includes Austin and Houston in Texas, plus other American cities like Denver and New York, and even international cities including Paris, Tokyo, and Sydney.
The app is built on a simple concept, and a press release emphasizes that it's for anyone who wants "friendly company."
“We built OpenToBites in response to several trends, including the rise of solo travel and the demand for social experiences that don’t feel like dating, networking, or large organized events,” said a spokesperson in the release. “We are not a dating app. We are offering shared food and conversation for people who want simple, in-person meal company in a public setting.”
When signing up, users set their first name, an optional profile photo, and a short bio. They'll mark themselves as a traveler, a local, or both, and they can also select an age range or opt out.
Once a profile is created, the user can search for or create meals that are happening within the next 72 hours — keeping things relatively spontaneous. To find an existing meal, they'll select the city and date and apply some filters that determine how many seats are open, what type of cuisine to try, and whether people want to share food with the table or order their own.
Someone has to get the party started, so users may need to take initiative and start a meal. That means they'll get to choose the date, time, and restaurant — anything is on the menu, as long as they can link to the restaurant on Google Maps or its own website.
This divides users into "host" and "guest." Guests have to request to join a table, and the host can decide to accept it or not. Guests won't be able to see the exact restaurant until their request is accepted, so hosts have a "helpful note" field to fill out with more information about the restaurant.
John says in an email exchange that the goal right now is to grow each city's user base before adding new locations.
A similar app called Timeleft launched in Austin in 2024. Timeleft acts as a friendship matchmaker for small groups of strangers who answer personality questions, meet at a restaurant for dinner, and decide if they wanted to stay in touch. Timeleft chooses the restaurant for each group and charges a "ticket" price before the cost of dinner, making it a more externally organized process and a slightly larger commitment.
Though OpenToBites has a similar concept, it seems to work more like Couchsurfing, an app that connects travelers on their own terms. It also emphasizes the immediate over the long-term — the meal itself is the social goal.
OpenToBites is available for free on the App Store and Play Store. The app is still brand new, so users should expect to host or have limited choices for now.