Can't Buy Luck
Major media company acquires Hot Luck food and music fest in Austin
As fans must have noticed, Hot Luck is going through some changes this year. Today, June 16, People Inc., the company behind People and other lifestyle magazines, announced it has acquired the food and music festival.
One of the best things about Hot Luck since it started in 2017 has always been its founding team, a trio including pitmaster Aaron Franklin, Guerilla Suit creative agency principal James Moody, and co-founder of Feast Portland Mike Thelin. The two longtime Austin entrepreneurs, Franklin and Moody, will stay involved with Hot Luck to "help guide its future growth and maintain its unique character," a press release says.
It's crucial that Franklin stays involved, since a major part of Hot Luck's character is a sense of community among participating chefs, many of whom are taking the day off from the city's most lauded restaurants. The crossover with music also adds dimension, giving the chefs something to do to blow off steam after serving crowds.
“Hot Luck has always been about bringing people together around great food, cold beer, live music, and the kind of backyard energy that feels real and welcoming,” said Franklin in the release. “That connection between chefs, musicians, and the Austin community is what made this thing special in the first place. We’re excited to team up with People Inc. — and to have Food & Wine as part of the creative future of the festival — as we keep growing Hot Luck without losing the spirit that people fell in love with.”
This announcement also confirms that music will still be a part of the festival; organizers never suggested that it was going away, but a mysterious save-the-date posted on social media in May only named two days — October 16 and 17 — rather than four days like in 2025.
The festival is typically held Memorial Day weekend, but this year the weekend was rapidly approaching with no word from organizers. By the time spring rolled around, some would-be Hot Luck attendees had assumed the festival had dissipated.
People Inc. has other live food and culture events, including a new Hill Country Tailgate by Southern Living, scheduled for September 26. The release promises that People Inc. will help Hot Luck grow while preserving "its laid-back, unconventional spirit." A representative also says that the investment will expand Hot Luck into "additional events" and content like year-round social media posts, newsletters, videos, and more.
This also means Hot Luck will be connected to People Inc.'s publications, which include Food & Wine, Real Simple, and Allrecipes in the food space, plus other lifestyle titles like Better Homes & Gardens, Travel + Leisure, and InStyle. The representative says "there may be opportunities" for collaboration. (Austin's well-known Food & Wine Festival is not connected to Food & Wine, the magazine, and is presented by the local events company C3 Presents.)
Finally, Hot Luck will continue supporting the Southern Smoke Foundation, a Houston-based nonprofit that supports people from across the food industry — whether they be farmers, chefs, sommeliers, or something else — with cash assistance and mental health resources. Southern Smoke just won a James Beard Foundation Impact Award on June 14 for its ongoing work.
“Hot Luck is one of the most exciting food and music festivals in the country because it feels personal, authentic, and deeply connected to Austin’s culture,” said People Inc. group GM and SVP Eric Handelsman. “We’re excited to build on that foundation, preserve the spirit fans love, and expand Hot Luck across more live events, digital media, and new audience experiences.”