BRUNCH BOOM
Favorite Austin diner for brunch crowd opens Shady Hollow location
Phoebe’s Diner, a brunch favorite known for weekend lines, opened its fourth location on Tuesday, April 7, in Shady Hollow at 9901 Brodie Ln., #120.
The Austin-born diner first opened on Oltorf Street in 2017 and quickly became a go-to for brunch, serving dishes like bananas Foster French toast, crab cake Benedict, shrimp and grits, and a brisket burrito. The menu also includes gluten-free options such as chicken-fried steak, fried green tomatoes, and loaded South First Tots.
“Phoebe’s has always been about creating a place that feels like home,” said chef Camden Stuerzenberger in the opening announcement. “It’s rooted in elevated comfort food, a little smoke, and a lot of personality.”
Phoebe’s pairs crispy fried chicken with fruit-topped waffles and syrup.Photo courtesy of Phoebe's Diner/Instagram
Phoebe's, located next to Juiceland, takes over a spot previously occupied by The Local, a neighborhood tavern that closed earlier in 2026 after a two-year run. It joins a shopping center that has become a de facto neighborhood dining hub, with nearby spots like Galaxy Cafe, Maudie's Hacienda, Tino's Greek Cafe, and Madam Mam's.
The look inside Phoebe's is retro, and the vibe is nostalgic. Phoebe’s Diner was founded by restaurateurs Robert and Eric Tran, Quang Chau, and Aaron Rash, alongside Stuerzenberger, who leads the menu. Stuerzeberger has 20 years of experience in the kitchen, having worked at Fork & Vine, Bess Bistro, Walton’s Fancy & Staple, South Congress Café, and Hyatt Lost Pines.
Chicken-fried steak with gravy and eggs is one of Phoebe’s diner staples.Photo courtesy of Phoebe's Diner/Instagram
The first Phoebe's Diner opened in 2017 on Oltorf at South First Street and was an immediate hit with the neighborhood. It was followed by locations downtown and at Gracy Farms in North Austin. Choosing Shady Hollow allows the diner to stay close to its roots as a neighborhood dining destination, according to the announcement.
Beyond the menu, Phoebe’s has built a reputation for community partnerships. Each month, the cafe creates a sandwich and drink with a portion of the proceeds donated to a local community charity. In April, the diner is working with the Center for Child Protection on a monthlong fundraiser, featuring limited-time items like the “Spicy Bleu Bird” sandwich and a smoky take on a Bloody Mary. A portion of each sale will be donated to support the nonprofit’s work with children.
Phoebe's takes orders to go and has an online waitlist for each of its locations. The restaurant is open daily from 7 am to 3 pm.