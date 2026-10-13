Bring the Smoke
Pizza residency at popular East Austin bar tops pies with smoked meats
A new food concept in residency at neighborhood bar Kitty Cohen's is combining something Austin needs and something it excels in, according to its founder, Austin Orwasher: better pizza and great smoked meats. Smokin’ Dough Pizza Co. opened September 4 and will stay at Kitty Cohen's as long as it can.
"We want to be here forever," says Orwasher. He adds, "They're great partners. We love working with them."
Orwasher is from Connecticut, home to pizza so prominent it's called the New Haven style. Although he doesn't invoke New Haven when talking about his own pies, there are some obvious stylistic similarities — namely the bubbly, charred crust.
A former Facebook employee who was laid off at the end of 2025, Orwasher decided not to go back to corporate work and got started elevating Austin's pizza scene. But he wanted to make sure there was a regional connection, tying in Austin's culture rather than just imposing his own pizza standards.
Thin slices of pork belly nestle into melted cheese on this pie.Photo courtesy of Smokin' Dough Pizza Co.
He joined up with two former colleagues who had also left Facebook: chef Garrett Cullen, who previously led bread and fermentation at Emmer & Rye, and "barbecue guru and smoke king" (as Orwasher calls him) Richard Rodriguez. The new owners of Kitty Cohen's were Cullen's neighbors, so upgrading Smokin' Dough from a pop-up to a residency was as easy as sending a text. Orwasher also happens to live four blocks away from the East Austin bar, close enough to arrive by electric longboard.
In addition to using smoked meats, Smokin' Dough sets itself apart with a long fermentation period of at least 72 hours. Orwasher says that window gave the best flavor, stretch, and crispiness, but the longer the fermentation goes, the less pliable the dough becomes. The business also loses a bit of flexibility, too, since once the team is out of dough, they'll be sold out for the day.
"I can't go in the back and make more," Orwasher says. "Whatever I got for that day is what I got. It just gives [customers] more incentive to come early."
The pizza menu so far offers five regularly available pizzas and one special, the Drunk Smoked Bird with vodka sauce, cheese, smoked chicken, and saba (concentrated grape syrup). The core pizzas include the Spicy Marg, Funky Shroom, Big Red (with red sauce, pesto, and parm), pepperoni, and pork belly.
This special features vodka sauce and smoked chicken.Photo courtesy of Smokin' Dough Pizza Co.
A new Sunday brunch menu launched October 11 also offers two pizzas — a white sauce breakfast pizza and a vodka sauce pizza with pepperoni — plus two pizza dough sandwiches and fancy toasts (avocado or seasonal fruit). Salads are also a new addition to the lineup.
Right now, Orwasher is focused on growing the business where it is, but he'd like to see more locations down the line.
Kitty Cohen's is located at 2211 Webberville Rd. #3548. Smokin' Dough Pizza Co. is open Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 5-10 pm, Saturdays from 2-10 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm. Guests should arrive early for the best selection.