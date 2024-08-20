WELLNESS FOR ALL
Bold health campaign aims to stop spread of HIV in Travis County
HIV and AIDS have hardly been in the national zeitgeist, but the battle against the epidemic is still being waged locally. Austin is responding with a new campaign meant to highlight community resources and treatment options.
According to a release from Austin Public Health (APH), Travis County has suffered a steady rise in new HIV diagnoses in Travis County for four years in a row. The uptick has been seen among Black, Latine, Transgender Individuals and White populations. Although most new cases involve men who have sex with men (MSM), Black women who have sex with men are the fastest growing national demographic.
One of the primary goals of the Ending the HIV Epidemic campaign is to highlight no- and low-cost testing. APH works with multiple agencies to provide the service at several locations, including their Sexual Health Clinic, ASHWell, CommUnity Care, Texas Health Action (KIND Clinic) and Vivent Health. Counseling is provided for those who test positive.
The campaign doesn’t stop at detection, however. The agency embraces a variety of tactics to ensure access to treatment, including support groups and prescription access.
“While testing positive for HIV is a life-changing experience, it doesn’t have to be a life-ending one,” said APH Director Adrienne Sturrup via a release. “Our teams are here to not only provide services in a clinic – they're also here to support you as you receive the treatment you need.”
One powerful tool to stop the spread of the virus is pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP. Although access has significantly improved since the Federal Drug Administration approved the first usage of the drug, Juan Benitez, Chief Advancement Officer, for Texas Health Action’s Kind Clinic says there are still gains that can be made in its availability.
"At Kind Clinic, we have found that one of the biggest barriers to care is the lack of health insurance and affordability of medications,” Benitez explains. “To combat this, and ensure patients do not discontinue care, Kind Clinic is able to provide support through the Kind Patient Assistance Program and during open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act."
Although APH’s campaign launch focused on services instead of root causes of the rise, Benitez says that health organizations are still battling misinformation.
“Unfortunately, misinformation continues to perpetuate stigma against people living with HIV, and often discourages individuals from seeking testing or treatment due to fear of discrimination,” he says. “This can lead to an increase in transmission rates caused by delayed diagnoses.”
APH’s initiative confronts that stigma through a powerful video featuring testimonials from locals living with HIV, an example of how peer support can make an impact on wellness. The agency says the approach has been proven to show a positive impact on individual behavior such as properly taking medications and staying active.
Community partners like Kind Clinic are also working to make care more accessible with tactics like mobile testing and virtual appointments for individuals seeking more discretion.
For more information on the resources available to Travis country residents, visit hivendswithu.org.