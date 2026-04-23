Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Being bored is virtually impossible when you allow our local-approved entertainment forecast to guide your agenda. Sip and mingle for another year of high-spirited excitement at Whiskey Riot or get some fresh air at McKinney Falls State Park. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Friday, April 24
Indie Meme Film Festival
The long-running Indie Meme Film Festival is back for another year of international, bold, and innovative cinema. AFS Cinema will host five days of programming, with a lineup of 17 short films, four documentaries, and six narrative features. Notable events include the Centerpiece screening of Ali Asgari’s Divine Comedy, the kickoff screening of Jitank Singh Gurjar’s Vimukt (In Search of the Sky), and documentary Give It a Shot with director Vaishali Sinha on closing night. Get more information on the festival website. Events are scheduled through April 26.
Saturday, April 25
18th Annual Sunset Valley Artfest
Gather for the return of the Sunset Valley Artfest at Burger Activity Center. The annual festival features more than 120 art and food booths showcasing works from a variety of disciplines like sculpture, woodworking, glass, and oil painting. Activities include a kids’ area, live music, and local food trucks. Artfest admission is free.
Ariat Austin’s Grand Opening Block Party
Boot and apparel brand Ariat celebrates the opening of its newest storefront with a free block party on South Congress Avenue. Highlights of the two-day hoedown include live music performances, exclusive denim styling appointments, giveaways, and a special passport crawl with nearby participating shops. The first 50 guests each day will receive a free pair of Ariat jeans, while supplies last. Admission is free and open to the public.
Austin Blues Festival
Pay homage to one of music’s most soulful genres at Moody Amphitheater. The Austin Blues Festival lineup features legendary headliners Gary Clark, Jr., Jimmie Vaughan, Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, and BadBadNotGood. Single day tickets and weekend passes are available now.
Whiskey Riot
Sip and sample a variety of distilled options at Whiskey Riot. The boozy event is back for another year at Fair Market and includes more than 200 whiskies from brands across the region, country, and world for connoisseurs of all palate types to enjoy. Attendees can meet master distillers, discover new brands, and mingle with fellow whiskey fans for one high-spirited evening. Get more details on Tixr.
Sunday, April 26
Austin City Limits Live presents Melissa Etheridge in concert
Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge takes the stage at Austin City Limits Live. Best known for her guitar-driven songs and her signature raspy vocals, Etheridge has released 16 albums in her career, including her most recent project, Rise, in 2026. Her top hits include “Come to My Window” and “Like the Way I Do.” Select tickets are still available.
Fall In Love With Nature Day
Get your fill of fresh air and wide open spaces at McKinney Falls State Park. Fall In Love With Nature Day is a family-friendly event that includes a variety of outdoor activities designed for attendees of all ages to enjoy. Visitors can participate in family yoga, forest bathing, archery, hands-on environmental science lessons, birding, fishing, and more activities throughout the park grounds. Live music and food trucks will also be available. Festival admission is free with park entry.