Hot Headlines
UT team takes top prize for Hancock Center plan and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes a bold vision for a beloved Austin retail center and the biggest donation in UT Austin history. Read on for our five most popular stories, then visit this guide for more weekend fun.
1. UT team takes $35K prize for their $1.3B Hancock Center vision. If a team of students from the University of Texas got their way, the site of the 63-year-old Hancock Center in Central Austin would be transformed into a nearly $1.3 billion mixed-use development.
2. Austin gets demoted from top 3 best big cities for starting a business. After ranking as the third-best large U.S. city for starting a business in 2025, Austin took a big tumble into the 24th spot nationally for 2026.
3. Popular Austin bakery officially debuts Mueller café and grocery store. Mark your calendars: ThoroughFare, a new bakery, café, deli, and grocery destination in the Mueller neighborhood, will host a public grand opening celebration on May 21.
4. Dells become first $1B donors to UT Austin with AI-supported medical center. A donation announced April 21 breaks a major record at the University of Texas at Austin. Michael and Susan Dell are now UT Austin's first supporters to give $1 billion.
The future UT Dell Medical Center.Courtesy rendering
5. New South Austin park converts 2 acres for walking, picnics, and play. Austin has a new park, and locals were invited to celebrate its opening at a ribbon cutting on Friday, April 24.