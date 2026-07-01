Community Meat-up
Texas Monthly launches tickets for Lockhart picnic with 30+ top BBQ joints
Texas Monthly is headed to Lockhart, 35 miles south of Austin, for its TM BBQ Fest on Saturday and Sunday, November 7 and 8. Tickets are now on sale to the general public for the day-after wrap-up event, the Top 50 Picnic, held Sunday.
Early bird tickets were only available to TM BBQ Club members, and are sold out. Today, July 1, marks the scheduled release of tier one tickets to the public; prices go up to the second tier September 7, Labor Day.
As an important source of news across the state, Texas Monthly covers everything from arts and culture to politics. It holds a special niche in barbecue, thanks to its definitive 50 Best BBQ Joints in Texas list, which comes out every four years.
The picnic happens more frequently, on an annual basis, giving Texans a chance to try 30-plus spots on the list in one place rather than having to traverse the state like barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn.
This year's lineup hasn't been released yet, but it's a good bet that locals on the top 50 list will come through. They include LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue (No. 2) and InterStellar BBQ (No. 6) in top 10 positions, and eight more in unranked lower 40 positions: Briscuits, Franklin Barbecue, KG BBQ, La Barbecue, Mum Foods Smokehouse and Delicatessen, Stiles Switch BBQ, Barbs B Q (Lockhart), Louie Mueller Barbecue (from Taylor). The Seguin (near San Antonio) joint Burnt Bean Co. is the reigning No. 1 spot and did participate in the picnic in 2025.
Saturday's event, the BBQ World's Fair, is a free public event. Anyone can enter with an RSVP and enjoy an artisan marketplace, live-fire cooking demos, live music, and the festival atmosphere. But to eat, they'll have to purchase a $51 tray. Both events support the nonprofit Feeding Texas and its network of food banks.
Texas Monthly, which is based in Austin, travels to Lockhart for the festival because it is widely known as the Barbecue Capital of Texas. In barbecue's infancy as a cuisine, it was a way to use meats that hadn't sold at the market. Lockhart's longtime barbecue scene — including restaurants like Kreuz Market, Smitty’s Market, and Black's Barbecue — stretches back to those days. There's also tons of local lore about the different barbecue families and their public feuds, as detailed in the documentary Family Beef.
Although Lockhart looms large in barbecue history and culture, Barbs B Q is the only Lockhart restaurant that made Texas Monthly's current top 50 list. If visitors to Lockhart during the festival want to take barbecue home for later, there are several local spots outside the fest that would be happy to wrap something up.