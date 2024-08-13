Overnight visitors to Alamo City may remember the Wyndham San Antonio River Walk, but things are looking very different now. The Wyndham was sold in 2021 and dramatically updated to include 390 rooms and four new bar and dining concepts. After a transformation that has been in the works for at least three years, the InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel is now open for visitors.
The 21-story hotel sits along the River Walk at 111 E. Pecan St., across from Frost Bank and CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery. The convenient downtown location is great for walking, but guests can also opt for a water taxi. Other big features include a rooftop pool and the Club InterContinental Lounge, which is not a member lounge but a perk for guests who book at a luxury rate.
As expected at a luxury hotel, the InterContinental San Antonio also offers 24-hour in-room dining, a valet and dedicated car house, a 24-hour fitness center, and an impressive 18,000 square feet of event and conference space. All 10 meeting rooms have built-in food and beverage stations.
The rooms are neutral and calming.Photo courtesy of InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel
"The InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk embodies the vibrant culture and rich heritage of San Antonio,” said the hotel's general manager, Stefan Gruvberger. “Whether you're a local seeking a cultivated retreat or a visitor eager to explore our city's charms, the hotel’s luxury accommodations and amenities offer something for everyone."
The hotel's design by Leo A Daly is earthy and sleek, with a few carefully chosen colors bringing it to life and lots of textures keeping things interesting: velvet, leather, brass, marble, wood, and glass share the space. In a concierge gallery, local products make an appearance.
Rosebelly Cafe shows off several of the hotel's key design elements in one place.Photo courtesy of InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel
All four restaurant and bar concepts are under the leadership of executive chef Andres Farias. Cavalier is the main restaurant, moody and formal in appearance but according to a release, focusing on "farm-fresh ingredients." Bites are available at all four concepts, but busy travelers will likely gravitate toward Rosebelly Coffee, with grab-and-go items like pastries and locally roasted coffee.
Finally, two cocktail bars round things out: Deco Bar, an oval-shaped lobby bar for craft cocktails and European shareable plates; and High Praise, a rooftop lounge with cocktails, beer, live music, and more.
Until December 30, the InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk is offering complimentary parking and a $50 food and beverage credit per night for anyone who books a stay. More information is available at ihg.com.