Celebrate Every Sip
Sip, savor, and save with gifts from Twin Liquors this holiday season
The holiday season comes with plenty to toast, and Twin Liquors is making it easier — and more festive — than ever to celebrate every sip. Whether your calendar is packed with parties, you’re hosting the big family feast, or you simply want to curl up with a cozy cocktail at home, Twin Liquors has the bottles, expertise, and inspiration to elevate every moment.
If you’re gift shopping (or dashing into a party at the last minute), you can never go wrong with Champagne. A bottle of bubbly is universally loved, effortlessly elegant, and the perfect host gift when you’re not quite sure what to bring. Twin Liquors’ knowledgeable team can point you toward customer-favorite labels, seasonal specials, and splurge-worthy picks for the wine lover on your list.
Planning a holiday meal? Let your wine pairings do some of the heavy lifting. Pinot Noir is a classic match for ham or turkey — the fruit-forward, medium-bodied profile plays beautifully with those savory holiday flavors. If your menu leans richer, like a show-stopping Prime rib, reach for a bold Cabernet Sauvignon or a structured Bordeaux to stand up to the hearty roast.
Cooler weather also signals the return of warming whiskey cocktails, and Twin Liquors has shelves full of seasonal favorites. Bourbon is a go-to this time of year: smooth, versatile, and ideal for batch-ready punches or a fireside Old Fashioned. Want something with a little more edge? Swap in a spicy rye whiskey for a playful twist on classic cocktails.
Let the experts help you put together a gift basket.Photo courtesy of Twin Liquors
Of course, the holidays aren’t just about what’s in the glass — they’re also about making the process easy. At Twin Liquors, effortless gifting is part of the experience. Enjoy complimentary bag & bow gift wrap on any purchase, or ask the team to help you assemble a custom gift basket filled with wine, spirits, glassware, mixers, and more. And with over 100 locations across Texas — including several right here in Austin — your nearest Twin Liquors is never far away. Prefer convenience? Shop online for quick in-store pickup or home delivery.
For wine lovers, this is a particularly joyful time to stock up: The Twin Liquors Holiday Wine Sale is happening now through January 3, offering 20% off when you purchase six or more bottles of wine. It’s the perfect opportunity to build your holiday bar, set aside gifts for friends and coworkers, or grab a few special bottles for New Year’s Eve.
Savvy shoppers also keep an eye on the Twin Liquors DEAL$ of the Week, refreshed every Thursday. Each week brings a new lineup of bottles at standout prices, available both in-store and online.
And if you love a ready-made shortcut for entertaining, don’t miss the new Cocktail Combo Packs, a clever, two-product bundle offered at one low price. Choose from festive favorites like the Aperol Spritz, the Lady Bird Tito’s Vodka Soda, or the Espresso Yourself Martini. Just mix, pour, and enjoy.
Proudly Texas family-owned since 1937, Twin Liquors is here to make every toast, gathering, and celebration a little more special. This holiday season, stop by and let them help you celebrate every sip.