Bar Rivalry
East Austin sports bar kicks off gigantic Longhorns watch parties
As football season is gearing up, there are a lot of places around Austin to watch the University of Texas Longhorns. One of the largest watch parties in town will be held at East Austin sports bar Chalmers during every away game — with a fun twist for fans.
The bar will achieve these big goals in partnership with event promoters When Where What Austin by expanding into the full parking lot next door for every away game during the Longhorns' football season, setting it up with 25 TVs, two Jumbotrons, and tents to keep the late summer sun away. These giant away game parties are going to be the "largest place to watch football in the city," according to a press release.
There will be bucket specials from the bar, along with food options from Rollin Smoke BBQ, Discada, Palm Pizza ATX, and Woodneck Kitchen.
Fans who are ready to stoke their good-natured animosity for the other team's supporters can do so here; the entire venue will be split in half, with each side representing one team.
The first of these giant UT football watch parties will be held Saturday, August 30, when the Longhorns face off against Ohio State. The away game kicks off at 11 am, and Chalmers will open its doors and get the party started at 10 am.
In fact, Chalmers will be have special, longer hours of operation for every Saturday college game day, from 10 am to 1 am, compared to their regular noon to 1 am hours, no matter where the game is taking place.
Although the bar will accommodate viewers for all Saturday games, the giant, all-out, split-team watch parties will only be held for every UT away and post-season game. Here's the schedule so far:
- August 30: at Ohio State (11 am)
- October 4: at Florida (TBA)
- October 11: vs. Oklahoma (2:30 pm)
- October 18: at Kentucky (TBA)
- October 25: at Mississippi State (TBA)
- November 15: at Georgia (TBA)
It looks like fans can look forward to post-season parties at Chalmers, since the Lornhorns are doing so well in pre-season polling. Many hopes rest on quarterback Arch Manning's padded shoulders this season.
Now, we know that this city is all about college football, but Chalmers has something for Austinites who follow the NFL, too. Starting September 7, Chalmers will be open 30 minutes early for Sunday NFL Game Days (making operating hours 11:30 am to midnight), and will also host Monday night game viewings with the same bucket specials as college games. Monday hours are 4 pm to midnight.
Chalmers is located at 1700 E. Cesar Chavez St.
Tailgate with CultureMap
CultureMap has a way for Longhorns fans to get in the gameday spirit, too: The Tailgate, our annual fall sports bash, will take place September 25 at Distribution Hall. Favorite Austin restaurants and chefs will serve up sports-inspired bites, and premium cocktails will keep guests hydrated as they meet-and-greet Texas sports legends, bid on memorabilia in a silent auction, and enjoy more game-day fun.
With sponsors like FLIGHT by Yuengling, Mizzen+Main, Antone's Famous Po' Boys, and NXT LVL Events, this party will be a winner. You don't want to stay on the bench. Read more about The Tailgate here and score early bird tickets here before they run out.