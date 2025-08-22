UT football news
Vegas is betting on Arch Manning and the UT Longhorns to win big
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Manning name goes a long way — even for college football bettors.
Top-ranked Texas is favored to win the national championship, which would be its first since Vince Young dashed into the Rose Bowl end zone two decades ago to upset Southern California.
Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is the early leader to capture the Heisman Trophy, which would be one of the rare accomplishments his famous football family has not achieved. (His uncles are former NFL quarterback greats Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, and his grandfather is legendary NFL quarterback Archie Manning.)
After sitting behind Quinn Ewers for two seasons, Arch Manning finally gets his chance to show what all the hype is about. Many bettors are buying into it.
“I think (hype is) a big part of it,” said Johnny Avello, DraftKings Sportsbook race and sports operations director. “The team has made strides to become one of the top teams in college football. (Bettors) looked at the team last year and the quarterback was okay, but I wouldn't call him the elite quarterback. So now Manning's in there, and he's got the history of all the Mannings in the past.”
Top-ranked Texas is the consensus favorite to win it all, though it's a crowded field. The Longhorns are +450 favorites at BetMGM Sportsbook, followed by third-ranked and defending champion Ohio State (+525). Four other teams — No. 2 Penn State, No. 4 Clemson, No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Oregon — are between 7-1 and 9-1.
Manning also is the favorite at multiple sportsbooks to win the Heisman, including a substantial one at BetMGM at 6-1 odds. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson QB Cade Klubnik are next at 9-1 each.
“The storyline there [is] with (Manning's) grandpa and his uncle missing out on the trophy, so I can see that storyline kind of evolving like that,” CBS SportsLine handicapper Bruce Marshall said. “Like, this is sort of a payback for the Mannings this year, but we just haven't seen that much of him. Should he be up there ahead of Klubnik from Clemson? I wouldn't think so, but he's there.”
Best bets besides Texas
Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter's Heisman victory last season was a rarity. Quarterbacks had won the award 20 of the previous 24 times.
Though odds are in the QBs' favor again this season — the top three play that position — Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith could get a long look. BetMGM lists him at 10-1 to take home the trophy.
He has received the second-most bets at the sportsbook, behind only Manning, and Marshall said he could see Smith winning the Heisman.
Ohio State showed last season in the first year of the 12-team playoff that a team didn't need to be a high seed to win the title. The Buckeyes went in as the eight seed, but powered through the field.
Bettors have noticed, with more wagers going on the under of 10 1/2 wins for Ohio State, causing the number at BetMGM to be at -145. The over is +120. Ohio State is -325 to make the playoff field.
“It felt like they kind of coasted through the regular season and then really turned it on when they got to the playoffs,” BetMGM sports trading manager Christian Cipollini said. “Some of these teams are almost guaranteed to get in with this expanded playoff. It's going to take a lot for Ohio State or Alabama, these really big-name schools, to not make it.”
Tailgate with CultureMap
Longhorns fans can get in the gameday spirit at CultureMap's big fall sports bash, The Tailgate, taking place September 25 at Distribution Hall. Favorite Austin restaurants and chefs will serve up sports-inspired bites, and premium cocktails will keep guests hydrated as they meet-and-greet Texas sports legends, bid on memorabilia in a silent auction, and enjoy more game-day fun.
With sponsors like FLIGHT by Yuengling, Mizzen+Main, Antone's Famous Po' Boys, this party will be a winner. You don't want to stay on the bench. Read more about The Tailgate here and score early bird tickets here before they run out.