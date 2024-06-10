beverage news
Where to drink in Austin: beat the heat at 8 happy hours, events + new bars
Austin is constantly buzzing with news about its many fun cocktail bars, breweries, and distilleries, which can make it hard keep up with the city's lively nightlife scene.
When the weather gets as hot as it does in our beloved city in the summer, it's less about the atmosphere of a bar, and more about the refreshing taste of the drinks. Lucky for those in search of some cooling, we've rounded up the eight most refreshing happy hours, new cocktail menus, and bar openings to help Austinites find their next favorite hangout spot or hidden gem cocktail.
Openings and closings
ICYMI: After eight years at its iconic East Sixth St. location, Ah Sing Den is pouring its last drinks on Sunday, June 9, and the space will be converted into a new restaurant and bar called OKO, slated to open late 2024. In brighter news, iconic Austin tiki bar Tiki Tatsuya has unveiled its new second-floor bar concept, The Retreat at the Nest, offering a more casual experience for guests, with unique tiki drinks ranging from $10-15.
New cocktail menus and happy hours
Still Austin Whiskey Co. has revamped its cocktail menu just in time for summer with seven new refreshing libations. Notable additions include the "Rye Tai," a rye whiskey take on the classic tiki drink; "The Southside Sipper," a strawberry lemonade with bourbon; and "Tea Time," which was described on Still Austin's Instagram as an Arnold Palmer "with more fruits."
South Austin neighborhood restaurant Eberly is has shifted its happy hour, which is now from 5-7 pm Monday through Thursday and 4-6 pm Friday through Sunday. Diners can relax with cocktail specials like a classic gin or vodka martini, nitro espresso martini, or Mexican martini for just $7 each; or they can try one of the new revitalizing summer cocktails like the mango margarita (which can be made zero-proof) or "The Village Green," a gin-based cocktail with cucumber and mint syrup. Consider pairing your drink with one of Eberly's fan-favorite dishes like the Tavern burger, mini lobster roll, or brisket sliders.
Seafood hotspot Truluck's has also reimagined its summer cocktail menu and mocktail lineup. New zero-proof beverages include the "Berry Proof" with strawberry, fresh lime, almond syrup, and sparkling coconut water; and the "Hibiscus Fresca" with almond syrup and fresh lemon and lime juice. The six new summer cocktails include a secret recipe housemade sangria; a spicy blackberry margarita; and the "TruStory" with blanco tequila, Licor 43, pineapple, guava, and lime. Truluck's bar-area-only new happy hour features half-off bottles of wine and half-off liquor from 4:30-6 pm, seven days a week.
Happy hour enthusiasts typically stick to their trusted list of bars or restaurants, but TLC Austin is inviting aficionados to enjoy its extended happy hour from 2-6 pm Monday through Friday, featuring $4 draft beers and $7 sips, including the TLC margarita, house red or white wine, frozen margarita, cherry limeade, and more.
New weekly events
Austin-fave brewery Meanwhile Brewing has added a weekly meal deal and two new ongoing events to its calendar in June. Visitors can kick off the week on Margherita Mondays and enjoy a Margherita pizza from Side Eye Pie and a Meanwhile Pilsner for $15 from 4-9 pm. On Tuesdays at 8 pm, Meanwhile is teaming up with Trivia512 for weekly trivia nights with free-entry and chances to win fun prizes. The brewery's summer movie series begins on Wednesday, June 12, with a showing of Moonrise Kingdom, followed by Addams Family Values on June 19 and The Parent Trap on June 26.
Come for the live music, stay for the vibes: Underground lounge Devil May Care will spotlight live bands during their weekly Cumbia Nights from 8-11 pm every Wednesday. Andrea Daniela is scheduled for June 12, Los Gatos 512 will play on June 19, and Llamativa will close out the month on June 26. Drink specials include $10 draft margaritas, and $10 Old Fashioneds. And you can't forget about DMC's Mediterranean-inspired bites.
For locals who want to beat the heat on the weekend while also enjoying a mimosa, elevated sports bar Victory Lap is hosting free yoga classes every Saturday all summer long. Bring your own yoga mat and break a sweat, then cool off with $10 mimosas (includes an entire bottle of champagne) or $4 Smirnoff Ices. Attendees can sign up via pilot.life.