Fire at popular Greek restaurant in Austin forces temporary closure
A popular restaurant in northwest Austin hopes to reopen on Tuesday after a fire forced the owners to cancel Labor Day weekend reservations for nearly 2,000 people and spend the holiday cleaning up.
Electrical lines caught fire at Yamas Greek Kitchen + Bar on Friday, August 30, around 6:30 pm, sending sparks to the roof.
“We were packed,” recalled Hristos Nikolakos, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Roxie Nikolakos. “We had to send everybody home.”
“One of our servers, he was up there within seconds,” recalled Roxie Roxie Nikolakos. “He grabbed the extinguisher and he put it out within seconds, and then my son ran across the street [to the fire station], and then that’s when he brought the fire department over.”
Hristos Nikolakos said while customers were cleared out, firefighters showed up within the minute, cut the roof open and put the fire out.
The couple said they’re grateful no one was hurt and the fire didn’t happen overnight.
“Thank God the damage was minimal, but we had to replace all the wiring,” said Hristos Nikolakos.
Hristos Nikolakos said his staff and longtime friends helped him make repairs during two days over the weekend.
“I bought $25,000 of food this weekend, which, a lot of it we had to throw away because we don’t have power to the fridge,” said Hristos.
Roxie Nikolakos told KVUE she personally called everyone with a reservation to notify them.
Minutes after KVUE’s interview on Monday afternoon, an electrician came by to inform Hristos and Roxie Nikolakos he’s been unable to find the $10 part needed to reconnect power because supply stores are closed on Labor Day.
Despite that disappointment, the couple still has gratitude for what they have gotten: the same community support seen since opening their dream restaurant a year earlier.
