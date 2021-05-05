Hip new boutique hotel books summer opening in downtown Austin

As Austin continues to pave a path toward recovery and seasonal travel picks up statewide, another anticipated boutique hotel is lodging itself in the heart of downtown, aiming to provide free-spirited guests an eclectic Austin experience.

tommie Austin, a member of Hyatt Hotels’ youthful, trendier JdV line of properties, will open this summer in downtown Austin, adjoined with its sister property, Thompson Austin, also opening this summer, in the mixed-use development at Fifth Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.

With 193 king guest rooms, tommie Austin will also feature a “hip coffee shop and wine bar” highlighting offerings from Austin-based Greater Goods Coffee Co., access to street-side dining concept The Diner Bar and all-day eatery The Grey Market, a fitness center, and a fourth-floor “entertainment deck” with a signature restaurant and bar, poolside dining area, and a game room.

Nightly rates for tommie Austin start at $199, and guests can make reservations online.

Designed by Venice, California-based Studio Collection, tommie Austin is styled with a West Texas flair throughout, featuring desert-inspired materials, colors, and textures at every turn. In a nod to local creatives, the hotel’s guest rooms include stunning panoramic Texas images taken by Austin photographer Kenny Braun. And the lobby area includes a 10-by-6-foot Southwestern mural curated by Austin’s Tom Jean Webb that’s intended to spark conversation among tommie Austin guests.

The hotel’s Choose Your Own Adventure programming further showcases Austin-centric experiences, with offerings including local brewery trips, a mural and graffiti tour around town, and a live music venue excursion.

“tommie Austin is made for the spirited guest, someone constantly on the move, always evolving, creating, and connecting, and seeking a locally inspired experience,” says Nate Hardesty, managing director of tommie Austin and Thompson Austin. “From the moment our guests walk through the door, they will be joyfully introduced to a thoughtfully reimagined hotel experience intended to maximize every moment spent in the city. We are thrilled to introduce the newest hotel in the JdV by Hyatt brand as a place for travelers to enjoy a socially inclusive stay and serve as a launchpad for exploration.”