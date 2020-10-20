6 things to know in Austin food right now: East side coffee shop revived after closure

Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings and closings

East Austin cafe Revival Coffee announced last week that it is closing its doors, saying that the business has been unable to break even since March. The news comes a week after the company’s Instagram posted that Revival would be “closed until further notice” after being locked out of their building due to unpaid rent. Then, on October 19, the shop announced it had been saved. Gabby Bucio, owner of nearby Gabriela's Downtown (and longtime Revival customer), has purchased the shop, which is now (re)open daily from 8 am to 2 pm.

It was a big weekend for South Austin beer nerds. Alongside the opening of Meanwhile Brewing Co.’s new 4-acre beer garden, the long-awaited South Austin location of Easy Tiger officially opened on October 16 to seemingly unceasing crowds of eager fans. Like its North Austin location at The Linc, Easy Tiger South offers a variety of artisan baked bread, locally roasted coffees, cured meats, and a full bar of 30-plus boutique draft beers. While the location offers ample amounts of outdoor seating, the beer garden’s opening weekend prompted the company to encourage walking, biking, or ride-sharing to alleviate issues with Easy Tiger's limited parking options on South Lamar Boulevard. Easy Tiger is currently open at 3508 S. Lamar Blvd. Ste. 200, with the operating hours of 7 am-9 pm, Sunday through Thursday, .and 7 am-midnight, Friday through Saturday.

A little over a month after the shuttering of downtown Chinese restaurant Veggie Heaven, another iconic vegetarian restaurant is closing. Mother’s Café and Garden announced the closure of its Hyde Park cafe on October 15. Opened in the late '70s, the health-focused operation came under the ownership of current owners John Silberg, Anne Daniels, and Cameron Alexander in 1985. While Austin 360 reports the operation will shutter permanently on Saturday, October 24, the restaurant has since received an outpouring of support for its takeout operation, regularly selling out according to its social media pages. Ahead of its closing, Mother’s remains open for take-out from 4- 7:30 pm most days, the details of which can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page.



Local carb-centric brew-pub Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches has announced a new food truck concept. Batch PM is set to open at the end of the month, and will feature homemade, global street food inspired bratwurst creations from chef Patrick Hinojosa, formerly of such local operations as Lenoir, LaV, and Vixen’s Wedding. The brats will be made with Batch brand beer and will come served on housemade buns with toppings like kimchi, sauerkraut, hoisin mayo, and mojo-braised pork. Like its original location, Batch PM will be open for outdoor dine-in service with to-go options available as well. The new truck will be located in the Batch brewpub’s outdoor beer garden at 3220 Manor Rd.

Other news and notes

A new produce operation is creating pathways for both food justice and expanding wealth in Black communities. Founded in June by former Baylor football star Larry Franklin with help from Resolutions Gardens owner, Randy Jewart, Black Lives Veggies (or simply BLV) is currently experimenting with a model of urban farming that produces vegetables like broccoli, kale, lettuce, and swiss chard with limited space and equipment. Based out of an East Austin farmland/greenhouse space, BLV hopes to share its experience, assets, and training resources with four additional U.S. cities by as early as this winter, with Jewart telling the Austin Chronicle that outreach will likely start with a BLV setup in Durango, Colorado. Additionally, the company has begun hosting plant pop-ups at Dia’s Market and is currently accepting drop-offs of supplies, such as plastic plant pots, at 7204 Shelton Rd. Interested parties can stay up to date on available produce, pop-ups, and donation opportunities at Black Lives Veggies Facebook page.

On Monday, east side coffee roaster Greater Goods Coffee Co. was named "2021 Micro Roaster of the Year "by coffee-centric publication Roast magazine, the first time a Texas-based operation has earned the recognition. Roast’s writeup, which is set to be published in the magazine’s forthcoming November/December edition, singled out the company’s educational programs, commitment to quality, and focus on community engagement as reasons for its choice. In addition to hosting both virtual and in-person classes from its flagship East Austin location, Greater Goods also donates to a local charity with every 12-ounce retail bag of coffee it sells.