New Central Texas hotspots beckon in Austin's top travel stories of 2025
Editor's note: As 2025 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year, and that includes travel — in and out of the Texas capital. Austin readers were most interested in spreading their wings around the Hill Country, visiting natural mineral springs, camping under the dark Texas sky, or visiting a new hotel. Austin is also branching out with new nonstop flights and daily bus routes connected to other cities in the Lone Star State.
Here are CultureMap Austin's top 10 travel headlines of 2025.
1. Texas' first Waldorf Astoria resort to debut in popular Hill Country town. The 106-acre property will be located less than a mile from downtown Fredericksburg, and is scheduled to open in 2027. In addition to lodging, the resort will contain five food and beverage concepts, a spa, a fitness center, and two pools.
2. Central Texas mineral springs spa unveils 5 new pools, modern look. Ottine Mineral Springs in Gonzales officially reopened to the public on June 1, offering five new mineral water pools all named after native Texas trees. More on Texas' buzzy mineral springs later.
3. Luxury bus operator in Austin launches daily route across Texas. The route, which would run from San Antonio to Dallas, would also stop in San Marcos, Austin, Temple, and Waco. Since publication, Gogo Charters has filled in more information about renting a bus in Austin.
4. Austin lands new low-cost, nonstop flights to California hotspot. Frontier Airlines launched four-day-a-week service between Austin-Bergstrom and San Diego International Airport in June, running on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
5. Enchanted Rock to double in size after 3,000-acre land purchase. In January, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department finalized the $43 million purchase of a 3,073-acre tract of land in Llano County to expand Enchanted Rock Natural State Area.
6. Stunning Dripping Springs oasis named a Vrbo top vacation rental of 2025. The vacation rental, called Dripping Springs Social, is a spacious nine-bedroom property with plenty of space for guests to stretch out by the pool, on one of the multiple balconies, or the back patios.
Dripping Springs Social is the perfect venue for an escape into the Hill Country. Photo courtesy of Vrbo
7. These 4 water springs around Texas are packed with healthy minerals. There’s been a recent resurgence in the popularity of mineral springs destinations, driven by a renewed interest in holistic health and a shift toward wellness-centric tourism.
8. 3 Central Texas parks win 2025 awards for best campgrounds in America. Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Fredericksburg was crowned the No. 1 Top Campground in the U.S., Von Ormy's Hidden Valley RV Park was dubbed a "Top Mid-Size Campground," and Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park, Guadalupe River in Kerrville was named one of the best campgrounds for glamping.
9. The Chicks' Emily Strayer opens Austin-designed laundry cafe in San Antonio. The 5,500-square-foot swanky space opened on December 4, offering 28 washers, 36 dryers, and a cafe menu full of espresso drinks, teas, lemonades, seasonal beverages, and pastries.
10. Austin's Driskill hotel to undergo 'full renovation' ending in 2026. The restoration is expected to be completed in two phases to update the hotel's 175 guestrooms, lobby, common areas, meeting and social spaces, and restaurants. New additions will include a ballroom, cocktail bar, and a curated retail space.