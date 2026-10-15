Holiday getaways
Two Texas resorts turn holiday traditions into festive winter getaways
A holiday getaway doesn’t have to mean boarding a plane. Across Texas, two Omni resorts are transforming into festive winter destinations where families and couples can trade the usual holiday routine for twinkling lights, seasonal traditions, indulgent dining, and a little Texas magic.
Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa in North Texas and Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in the Texas Hill Country offer distinctly different settings, but both embrace the season with immersive holiday programming designed to make a winter escape feel like a true destination.
At both resorts, guests can also step into Blitzen’s, Omni’s over-the-top holiday pop-up bar, for festive cocktails and spirited seasonal décor. And when it’s time to take a break from the holiday festivities, championship golf, spa experiences, elevated dining, and luxurious accommodations offer plenty of ways to fill out the getaway.
Have a little holiday fun at Omni’s over-the-top holiday pop-up bar.Photo courtesy of Omni Hotels
Holiday magic in North Texas
At Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa, the holidays take over the resort and surrounding PGA District with Home on the Range for the Holidays, transforming the destination with dazzling lights, seasonal entertainment, and family-friendly activities.
Families can make the experience even more memorable with a stay in the resort’s Santa Suite, an immersive overnight experience designed to bring the magic of Christmas right into the guest room.
The seasonal schedule is filled with classic holiday traditions, including cookie decorating, s’mores, holiday crafts, character breakfasts, and visits from Cowboy Santa. When temperatures dip, rooftop holiday hideaway cabanas and firepits provide cozy spots to settle in for a winter evening.
With championship golf, dining, spa experiences, and resort accommodations all part of the destination, a holiday stay at Omni PGA Frisco can be as active or relaxing as desired.
Discover the magic of Christmas right in your hotel guest room. Photo courtesy of Omni Hotels
A Hill Country holiday
About 20 miles west of downtown Austin, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa offers a different kind of holiday escape, surrounded by 4,000 acres of Texas Hill Country.
The resort’s Holiday in the Hills programming combines familiar holiday traditions with the natural beauty of the Hill Country, creating a festive retreat that feels worlds away from the everyday.
One of the season’s most whimsical experiences is Snow Shows on Lady Bird Lawn, where the Texas sky fills with snow for a touch of winter magic. Families can also enjoy Breakfast with Santa, complete with opportunities to visit and take photos with the holiday icon, or settle in for Storytime with Mrs. Claus.
For an especially immersive overnight experience, Santa’s Landing Rooms bring the North Pole indoors with cozy holiday décor, twinkling lights, and festive touches designed to make children feel as though Santa himself has landed at the resort.
Blitzen’s returns here, too, taking over Jim Bob’s Lobby Lounge with festive cocktails and holiday décor. Seasonal dining throughout the resort provides even more opportunities to gather around the table and celebrate.
And while the holidays take center stage, there’s plenty to do beyond the festivities. Guests can play a round on any of the resort’s four championship golf courses or unwind at Mokara Spa. With downtown Austin nearby, it’s also easy to combine holiday outings in the city with a peaceful resort retreat.
Experience Snow Shows on Lady Bird Lawn. Photo courtesy of Omni Hotels
A Texas-sized holiday tradition
Whether the destination is the energy of North Texas or the rolling landscapes of the Hill Country, both Omni resorts offer a way to turn familiar holiday traditions into a getaway.
From Santa experiences and festive cocktails to snow in the Hill Country, firepits under the winter sky, championship golf, spa days, and seasonal dining, the resorts offer plenty of reasons to make this holiday season a little more memorable — without leaving Texas.
For families looking to create new traditions or couples seeking a festive winter escape, Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa and Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa make it possible to celebrate the season with a change of scenery while staying close to home.