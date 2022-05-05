Broadway in Austin raises the curtain on blockbuster 2022-23 season

Broadway isn’t just a street, and its shows aren’t just the purview of New York City. Touring casts for top musicals bring those shows around the country every season, and are currently visiting over 240 cities nationwide. They hire Broadway-worthy talent (often seasoned pros), and audiences in touring cities actually tend to be larger; Broadway’s biggest theater, the Gershwin Theatre, seats 1,933, while Austin’s Bass Concert Hall seats 2,900.

That’s where Broadway in Austin, a project by Texas Performing Arts, showcases some of the best in theater, from Tony Award winners to kids’ stories. Broadway in Austin has just raised the curtain on its 2022-2023 season, featuring eight hit shows. The full slate is as follows:

Chicago, November 1-6, 2022

One of Broadway’s most iconic offerings in its history with legendary cabaret-like choreography by Bob Fosse, this show was based on a play by a female reporter assigned coverage of two murder trials, accusing women, in 1924.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, December 6-11, 2022

This grumpy but whimsical Christmas story will be in Austin at the height of the holiday season. The classic Dr. Seuss narrative is told this time through Max the dog, and features a Grinch that looks like Jim Carrey joined the cast of Cats.

Pretty Woman: The Musical, January 17-22, 2023

This musical stays true to Julia Roberts’ triumph of a '90s rom-com, with a book by movie director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Featuring a score by long-time collaborators Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, it’s a romance with great substance, too.

Disney’s Aladdin, February 14-19, 2023

Sharing a producer with one of Broadway’s most innovative musicals, The Lion King, this other Disney hit brings more dazzling costumes, a staggering set, and a sense of magic on tour.

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, March 28-April 2, 2023

This 2018 jukebox musical chronicles the historic rise of the Temptations, one of Motown’s defining groups. People of all ages will recognize the tunes and, in retrospect, “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” is perfect for the stage.

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, April 21-22, 2023

Another jukebox musical, this time from 2013, this one is as relevant as ever the year after the woman that made the singer-songwriter mold, Carole King, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time as a solo act.

To Kill a Mockingbird, May 9-14, 2023

The plot of the classic novel is adapted by Aaron Sorkin mostly faithfully, but structured differently. This time, Scout and her brother are played by adults, and Atticus is portrayed with less idealism than he was through the eyes of his young daughter.

Hairspray, June 13-18, 2023

The adaptations never end for this Baltimore-based John Waters movie-turned-Broadway-musical, turned movie-musical, turned live-TV-special. The songs shine with a pop sensibility original musicals rarely fully achieve, and no one can stop the beat.

The 2021-2022 season is still coming to an end, with Summer: The Donna Summer Musical playing until May 8, followed by Mean Girls from August 2 through 7, and Hadestown from September 20 through 25. Winner of the Tony Awards’ Best Musical of 2019, Hadestown was postponed several months from its original dates due to COVID-19. Despite scheduling complications, the season was still a success, especially for bringing the groundbreaking hit musical Hamilton back to Austin to high demand (rotating stage and all).

“We know our loyal audiences are going to love these shows,” said executive and artistic director of Texas Performing Arts, Bob Bursey, in a release. “It’s one of the most layered seasons we’ve ever presented. The mix of modern-day classics, family-friendly blockbusters, an acclaimed play, and three Austin premieres provides a way in for everyone.”

Broadway in Austin offers six- or seven-show subscription packages starting at $217 that give priority when selecting tickets, and flexibility to change dates. Existing subscribers can renew until June 1, and new patrons can join a waitlist now. Non-subscriber tickets become available as show dates approach. For more information, visit broadwayinaustin.com.