Stunning Skyspace on UT Austin campus reopens with immersive programming

James Turrell's Skyspace, The Color Inside, is slated to reopen on August 22.  Photo by Paul Hester

One of Austin's favorite art installations is back and better. After a brief summer closure, James Turrell's Skyspace, The Color Inside, is slated to reopen on Monday, August 22. 

Welcoming more than 75,000 people each year, The Color Inside is a freestanding, naked-eye observatory located on The University of Texas at Austin campus. The pre-programmed light sequence fills the space with brilliant washes of color at each sunrise and sunset, causing the sky to appear in unimaginable hues.

Part of Landmarks, the public art program at the University of Texas at Austin, the installation is located at the William C. Powers Student Activity Center. With a limited summer schedule at the activity center, the installation — along with the Landmarks companion program, Songs in the Skyspace — had to close temporarily. Songs in the Skyspace will likewise resume, kicking off with a performance by violinist Shawn LeSure on August 28.

The monthly series fills the beautiful space with music from across genres, representing a diverse mix of voices and instruments. Along with LeSure, this season’s lineup will feature a capella group Voices of Afrika, singer/songwriter Jelly Ellington, and a newly commissioned work from celebrated composer Nathan Felix.

And in equally exciting news, the space will welcome all new, wellness-focused programming starting in November. Led by sound and energy healer, Sonic Starchild, Wellness Wednesdays will feature sound bath meditations inside the Skyspace with singing bowls, chimes, and gongs. The immersive experiences will run select Wednesdays in November during the sunset light sequence.

A full list of Skyspace programming for 2022-2023 is below:

Songs in the Skyspace
August 28: Shawn LeSure
September 18: Voices of Afrika
October 16: Jelly Ellington
February 19, 2023: Nathan Felix

Wellness Wednesdays with Sonic Starchild
November 2: Sound Bath Meditation
November 9: Sound Bath Meditation
November 16: Sound Bath Meditation
November 30: Sound Bath Meditation

Supported by Austin’s independent classical station, KMFA 89.5, Skyspace and its companion programming is free and open to all, but reservations are required. Visitors may book tickets online at turrell.utexas.edu.

