H-E-B carts out free curbside pickup at Texas stores

H-E-B has rolled out free curbside pickup at more than 250 stores in Texas.

H-E-B, the San Antonio-based grocery chain, says it will no longer charge a $4.95 fee for a curbside pickup order, as long as a minimum purchase of $35 is made. The order must be at least $35 before taxes, discounts, promotions, or coupons. Orders less than $35 will be charged a $2.95 fee.

H-E-B’s curbside service — which grew in popularity after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — gives “Texans an easier, more convenient way to shop for the products they want and need, and we are excited to now offer this service free to all our H-E-B customers,” Rachael Vegas, senior vice president of e-commerce merchandising, says in a May 17 news release.

Customers can place an H-E-B curbside order through the My H-E-B mobile app or at heb.com. Orders must be placed at least four hours before the scheduled pickup time. All curbside orders offer contactless service, letting customers remain in their vehicles while H-E-B employees load their orders.

H-E-B launched its curbside service in 2015. It’s now available at more than 250 stores around the state, and more curbside locations are on tap.