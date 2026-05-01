H-E-B News
Kyle's H-E-B Plus unveils new clinic, BBQ joint, and tons of upgrades
Kyle grocery shoppers have an all-around expanded shopping experience at the newly renovated H‑E‑B Plus! to be unveiled today, May 1, with a customer appreciation event starting at noon. The store at 5401 S. FM 1626 now has a new restaurant, health services, and expanded selection, and departments across the store have been upgraded.
The renovation added 24,000 square feet to the store, which now totals 176,249 square feet.
Shoppers will notice a few important new additions to the store. First, they'll smell barbecue from a new True Texas BBQ Restaurant. It has indoor seating, a menu with 200 options including smoked meats, sandwiches, and sides, and all meats are smoked onsite. There will also be a new Blooms by H‑E‑B Shop for fresh cut flowers and floral arrangements and a new Home by H-E-B for home decor and sometimes even furniture.
Kyle residents also have a new place to get medical care at the H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Clinic. The clinic offers primary care checkups, sick visits, lab services, immunizations, and more specialized lifestyle services like physical therapy and nutrition guidance. This makes Kyle one of only five cities to offer a clinic, alongside San Antonio, Houston, Austin, and Corpus Christi. In addition to the clinic, there's also the more standard pharmacy with expanded services, a five-lane drive through, and home delivery.
Many departments have been expanded, including increased space for Low Carb and Higher Harvest items and seasonal prepared meals in the Meal Simple department; more sushi and grill offerings at the Sushiya counter; more produce, bakery, deli, meat market, seafood, dairy, frozen, and pet selections; new selections in beer and wine; more space in drugstore and general merchandise; "refreshed" Healthy Living with more cold beverages.
Some sections have been moved around or notably upgraded. Curbside now has 41 pull-through spaces and 16 standard spaces; the clothing, jewelry, and décor boutique Mia's Mirror has been remodeled; and so has Texas Backyard, a garden department with live plants, pots, soil, and other outdoor tools.