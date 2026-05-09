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Texas cattle rancher turned vegan tops our most popular Austin stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes details of a unique memoir and a popular gym's expansion. Plus, a Texas writer wins the Pulitzer Prize. Catch up on our top stories below, then plan your weekend right here.
1. Texas' vegan cattle rancher to sign memoir at Austin bookstore. A Texas animal sanctuary owner has told her story in a debut book and is bringing it to Austin for a signing. Renee King-Sonnen, who runs the Rowdy Girl Sanctuary in Waelder, will appear at BookPeople for her first-ever signing on June 26.
The new location has much higher walls than the original. Photo by Merrick Ales
2. Popular climbing center opens South Austin gym with big wall gains. A popular climbing gym has reached new heights in South Austin. Crux Climbing Center opened its new facility at 220 Ralph Ablanedo Dr. on May 5.
3. Kyle's H-E-B Plus unveils new clinic, BBQ joint, and tons of upgrades. Kyle grocery shoppers have an all-around expanded shopping experience at the newly renovated H‑E‑B Plus, which was unveiled May 1.
4. Texas writer wins Pulitzer Prize for personal story of Guadalupe flood. Texas Monthly senior editor Aaron Parsley published his July 2025 flood survival story in "Where the River Took Us" and was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for feature writing.
5. Austin brewery debuts beer garden for hosting and growing ingredients. One Hill Country beer destination is taking the term "beer garden" very seriously as it unveils its new community space where visitors can enjoy a beer among growing ingredients and plants that support pollinators.