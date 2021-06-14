Second suspect arrested in Austin mass shooting incident on Sixth Street

KVUE — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the mass shooting on Sixth Street on Saturday morning. On Monday, KVUE's Tony Plohetski confirmed that police arrested the second suspect, who is 17 years old, in Killeen.

The suspect arrested in Killeen on Monday is charged as an adult with aggravated assault, officials confirmed to Plohetski.

This arrest is the second made in connection to the shooting. On Sunday, officials said that a juvenile suspect had been taken into custody. It is not clear what charges that suspect may face and, because they are underage, their identity and court records will likely remain confidential.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12. Shots were fired into a large crowd in the entertainment district on Sixth Street, sending several victims to the hospital. A total of 14 people were shot.

One of those victims, 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor, died as a result of his injuries on Sunday afternoon. Read his family's statement.

