Home » City Life
Digital dominance

H-E-B bags No. 1 ranking for best online grocery experience

H-E-B bags No. 1 ranking for best online grocery experience

By
H-E-B exterior
Yet again, H-E-B shows why it's a super market.  Photo courtesy of H-E-B

It hardly seems possible, but Texas’ favorite grocer, San Antonio-based H-E-B, has put yet another accolade in its basket.

A study by research company Ipsos finds that H-E-B leads 14 major grocery chains in the U.S. for customer satisfaction with e-commerce offerings. H-E-B earns praise for in-stock availability, ability to schedule pickup times, and good instructions for order pickup. It also earns kudos for a high level of order accuracy, no fees or minimum fees, and excellent communication.

In May, H-E-B rolled out free curbside pickup at more than 250 stores in Texas. H-E-B no longer charges a $4.95 fee for a curbside pickup order, as long as a minimum purchase of $35 is made. (Orders must be at least $35 before taxes, discounts, promotions, or coupons. A $2.95 fee is imposed for orders less than $35.)

H-E-B launched curbside service in 2015. Three years earlier, H-E-B began selling items online. The first e-commerce purchase was a custom-made cake. 

In 2018, H-E-B stepped up its e-commerce game with the acquisition of the Austin-based Favor delivery service. Favor now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of H-E-B.

Florida-based grocer Publix nailed down the No. 2 spot in the Ipsos study, with Germany-based Aldi grocer landing at No. 3.

“As we continue to see the adoption and usage of digital offerings rise, it is critical for brands to ensure a seamless and safe end-to-end e-commerce experience to keep customers coming back,” Carlos Aragon, vice president of Ipsos Channel Performance, says in a July news release. “Knowing which brands are leading the pack  and more importantly, why — is critical to succeeding in the e-commerce economy.”

Ipsos based the rankings on feedback from 2,000 American consumers, as well as 100 mystery shopping experiences for each brand.

Read These Next
News_Costco_aisle
Austin among first spots to score new Costco delivery service via Uber
Austin aerial skyline with bridges and Lady Bird Lake
Austin declared ‘biggest winner’ in recovering jobs lost amid pandemic
Woman working at a computer
New report computes Austin’s status among North America’s tech hubs